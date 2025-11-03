NS&I reports £1 million jackpot win for two Premium Bond holders from Shropshire and York

NS&I has reported today that two fortunate Premium Bond holders in Shropshire and York are celebrating today after winning £1 million each in November’s prize draw, as Premium Bonds mark 69 years this month since first going on sale in 1956.



This month there were more than six million Premium Bonds prizes worth over £401 million won by Bond holders, according to NS&I.



The first Premium Bonds £1 million winning Bond number this month is 258GE105589 and is held by someone from Shropshire. They purchased the winning Bond in October 2015 and hold £50,000. They are the fourth jackpot winner from Shropshire.



The second Premium Bonds £1 million jackpot Bond number is 568FY679677 held by someone in York. They hold £50,000 and purchased their winning Bond in February 2024. They are the second person to win the £1 million jackpot in York.



Premium Bonds first went on sale 69 years ago in November 1956, with the first prize draw taking place in June 1957. Since then, over £38 billion has been paid out in prizes.



Andrew Westhead, NS&I Retail Director, said: “Congratulations to our two jackpot winners from Shropshire and York who have each started the countdown to the festive period a million pounds richer.”



This month is particularly special because we’re celebrating 69 years since Premium Bonds originally went on sale. Over 22 million people hold Premium Bonds, with the exciting chance of winning one of the millions of tax-free prizes each month.”



One of the October Premium Bonds jackpot winners said: “What an amazing surprise. I’m going to treat myself to a new ukulele. We’re off to Australia first class next year, champagne & comfort all the way.”



November 2025 prize draw breakdown

In the November draw £401,078,550 will be paid to Premium Bonds prize draw winners totalling 6,076,948 tax-free prizes. This month there were 133,692,841,902 £1 Bonds eligible for the draw. This brings the grand total of prizes since the first draw in June 1957 to 797 million and the total value to over £38.7 billion.

Value of prize Number of prizes £1,000,000 2 £100,000 76 £50,000 153 £25,000 305 £10,000 761 £5,000 1,525 £1,000 16,042 £500 48,126 £100 1,706,146 £50 1,706,146 £25 2,597,666 Total value of prizes Total number of prizes £401,078,550 6,076,948

What are Premium Bonds?

Savers can hold up to £50,000 in Premium Bonds, including those aged under 16. Premium Bonds offer the security of being backed by HM Treasury alongside the excitement of potentially winning tax-free prizes.



Newly purchased Premium Bonds need to be held for one full calendar month after purchase before being eligible for the prize draw.



Prizes are funded based upon a prize fund rate applied across the total of all eligible Premium Bonds held.



Each £1 Bond purchased is entered into a monthly prize draw, where prizes range from £25 to £1 million, making it a different and engaging way to save. The jackpot prize was increased to £1 million from the April 1994 draw. There are now two £1 million prizes each month.



Checking prizes

The Bond numbers for the two £1 million jackpot prize winners are announced on the first working day of each month having been contacted directly by Agent Million.



Bond holders can check if they have won prizes ranging from £25 to £100,000 the day after the first working day of each month by using the Premium Bonds prize checker app, visiting the NS&I website, or by asking Alexa. For this month’s draw, this is 4 November 2025.



To check prizes on the NS&I website Bond holders will need their Premium Bonds holder’s number. For those using the Premium Bonds app they can use their holder’s number, or their NS&I number.



Premium Bonds prizes notifications and unclaimed prizes

Premium Bonds prize winners will receive notifications of their winnings each month via their chosen method such as email or text if they have registered their contact details.



There are instances where customers relocate or change contact or bank details and forget to update NS&I with their new details, which can lead to unclaimed prizes. Currently there are 2,665,351 unclaimed prizes worth £110,129,225 waiting to be claimed by Bond holders. Over 99% of prizes have been paid to winners since the draw began in 1957.



The best way to avoid prizes going unclaimed is to have them paid directly into the holder’s bank account or automatically reinvested into Premium Bonds up to the £50,000 holding limit. Prizes automatically reinvested are immediately eligible for the next draw. These payment methods now account for nine in ten prizes being paid in these ways.



Customers who think they may have an unclaimed prize (prizes over 18 months old) can check by entering their holder’s number into NS&I’s online prize checker or the prize checker app.



In Shropshire there are currently around 10,822 unclaimed prizes worth £438,250 dating back to 1972. The largest unclaimed prize in Shropshire is worth £10,000 and was won in the February 2022 draw. Shropshire has prizes worth £50 dating back to April 1972.



In York, the highest unclaimed prize ready to be united with its owner is a £25,000 prize from March 2024. Other high value prizes include £5,000 from March 2024 and nine £1,000 prizes won between October 1995 and December 2023.

