NS&I reveals June prize draw creates new Premium Bonds millionaires in Edinburgh and Stockport

NS&I has reported this morning that ERNIE has delivered an early summer boost with June’s Premium Bonds prize draw creating two new millionaires in Edinburgh and Stockport. Edinburgh celebrates its first Premium Bonds jackpot win in eight years while Stockport has only its second jackpot millionaire ever.

There were more than 5.9 million prizes drawn this month worth over £416 million to Premium Bonds winners, according to NS&I.

The first Bond number drawn to win the jackpot this month was 103FE583469 and is held by a winner based in Stockport. The winner has a holding of £50,000 in Premium Bonds and purchased their winning Bond in November 2005. They become the second jackpot winner from Stockport.

The second Bond number drawn was 352AC359547 and is held by a winner based in Edinburgh. The winner has a holding of £50,000 in Premium Bonds and purchased their winning Bond in February 2019. They become the fourth jackpot winner from Edinburgh, the last being in November 2017.



Andrew Westhead, NS&I Retail Director, said:

“A huge congratulations to our winners in Edinburgh and Stockport. It’s particularly exciting to see Edinburgh celebrate its first jackpot win in eight years, while Stockport marks its second jackpot winner in Premium Bonds history.

“It’s not just about the jackpot winners though. This month, ERNIE awarded over 5.9 million prizes worth more than £416 million, giving many Premium Bonds holders across the country an exciting summer boost.”

Secure savings for all generations

Premium Bonds offer a unique savings opportunity for people at every stage of life.

Premium Bonds can be purchased or gifted on behalf of children, while over 16s can purchase Bonds for themselves with a minimum investment of £25.

Each £1 Bond is entered into a monthly prize draw with the chance to win tax-free prizes ranging from £25 up to the £1 million jackpot.

With 100% of investments backed by HM Treasury, Premium Bonds combine the security of government protection with the excitement of monthly prize draws.

Checking prizes

Premium Bonds holders can check if they’ve won a prize in the June draw from Tuesday 3 June by visiting the NS&I website, using the prize checker app, or asking Alexa.

To check for prizes using the NS&I website, Bond holders will need their Premium Bonds holder’s number.

For the app, either a Premium Bonds holder’s number or an NS&I number will work. People can also check for unclaimed prizes.



June 2025 prize draw breakdown

A total of 5,974,465 prizes worth £416,221,075 will be paid out in the June 2025 prize draw. There were 131,438,233,006 Bond numbers eligible for the draw.

Value of prize Number of prizes £1,000,000 2 £100,000 79 £50,000 159 £25,000 317 £10,000 792 £5,000 1,585 £1,000 16,649 £500 49,947 £100 1,853,552 £50 1,853,552 £25 2,197,831 Total value of prizes£416,221,075 Total number of prizes5,974,465

Unclaimed prizes

Premium Bonds prize winners receive notifications of their winnings including via text message or email if they have registered their contact details. However, there are instances where customers relocate or forget to update their contact details with NS&I. This can lead to unclaimed prizes, especially for those who opt to receive their prizes via cheque rather than bank transfer.

In Edinburgh there are 17,837 unclaimed prizes worth £712,750. In Edinburgh the largest unclaimed prize is worth £25,000 and is from the September 2022 draw.

In Stockport, there are 10,720 unclaimed prizes worth £494,000. Stockport holds the largest unclaimed prize of £100,000 which is from the September 2010 draw.

The winning Bond number for the £100,000 prize due to someone in Stockport is 050PB780494 and was purchased in October 1998. The Premium Bonds holder has a total holding of £330.

Customers can choose to have their prizes paid directly to their bank account or reinvested into more Premium Bonds. Nine in 10 prizes are already paid this way as it is quicker than waiting for a cheque to then pay in.

Customers can find instructions on how to change their prize payment preferences by visiting our website at nsandi.com/get-to-know-us/quicker-prizes.

Customers who may have an unclaimed prize can check using NS&I’s online prize checker or the prize checker app.

People with original paper Bonds can register them online or by calling the helpline on 08085 007 007.

Currently, there are 2,581,427 unclaimed Premium Bonds prizes worth £101,377,675 waiting to be claimed.