Octopus Capital funds two new care homes as part of long-standing partnership with Synergy Care

Octopus Capital, a leading UK specialist real estate lender and investor, has completed a £30 million forward funding deal with Synergy Care Developments for the delivery of two new, purpose-built care homes in Radcliffe, Nottinghamshire and Peterborough, Cambridgeshire.

The two homes will provide 152 high-quality beds and will both be operated by Acacia Care. They will be leased on 35-year, fully repairing and insuring, index-linked terms. The developments have been acquired on behalf of the Octopus Healthcare Fund (OHF), which invests in modern care homes across the UK.

Due for completion in autumn 2026 (Radcliffe) and spring 2027 (Peterborough), both homes will be brand new, all-electric buildings powered by air source heat pumps and solar panel. Each development is targeting BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and EPC ‘A’ ratings, contributing positively to OHF’s ESG performance and 2040 net zero targets.

In Peterborough, the design will restore and integrate the locally listed former pub, The Cherry Tree, into the new home. Once complete, the building will be repurposed as a resident’s lounge, preserving a piece of local heritage and enhancing the home’s community character.

This marks the fourth and fifth homes funded through the partnership between Octopus Capital and Synergy Care, building on the successful completions of Regency Manor in Hunstanton and Ashmore Grange in New Lubbesthorpe earlier this year. A further Synergy Care home in Burton-upon-Trent is under construction and due to complete in January 2026.

Max Weitzmann, Investment Director at Octopus Capital said:

“It’s great to be working again with Synergy Care, as we continue to collaborate with their experienced team to help meet the growing demand for high-quality care provision in these two areas. It’s incredibly rewarding to have found such a strong partner for current and future projects, whose values align so closely with those of Octopus Capital – to deliver more modern and sustainable homes that are fit for the future.”

Jay Patel, Managing Director at Acacia Care commented:

“We’re delighted to be continuing our relationship with Octopus Capital to fund and operate these two purpose-built care facilities. At Acacia we believe that everyone has the right to live in a dignified, private and respectful environment, and the homes we have funded with the Octopus team are a prime example of that commitment.”