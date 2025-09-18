Octopus Capital provides £3.15 million development loan to Autograph Homes for net zero housing scheme in Tickenham

Octopus Capital, a leading specialist real estate investor and lender, today announces a £3.15 million development finance loan to Autograph Homes to support the delivery of five high-quality, energy-efficient homes in Tickenham, North Somerset.

The five residential homes – two detached 4-bed and three detached 3-bed houses – will be constructed on a brownfield site. The homes will target EPC A ratings, while the development will be fossil fuel free. Each property will be designed as net zero homes which are fully powered by green technology – solar panels, heat pumps, and batteries.

The loan marks the third time Octopus Capital has worked with Autograph Homes, a Bristol-based SME housebuilder focused on delivering thoughtfully designed, low-impact developments across the South-West. The 19-month senior debt facility includes a 12-month build phase, with homes expected to be ready for residents in 2026.

The site will be developed in line with Greener Homes Alliance 2, a partnership between Octopus Capital and Homes England. The Alliance aims to provide loan financing to SME housebuilders, to encourage greener building practices by helping increase the construction of more energy efficient homes across England.

Jenna Hollins, Investment Manager at Octopus Capital, said:

“This deal under the Greener Homes Alliance 2 reflects exactly what it’s here to achieve – supporting SME housebuilders delivering high-quality homes that go beyond current standards and cut energy bills for their tenants. Autograph’s focus on sustainable design fits directly with our lending criteria, helping to accelerate the shift to greener living. We’re proud to continue working with Autograph on a project that showcases how strong partnerships can deliver real impact, both for residents and the environment.”

Simon Taylor, Director at Autograph Homes, said:

“We are pleased to be working with Octopus Capital again. The Greener Homes Alliance funding helps us deliver these much-needed low carbon technologies more economically.”