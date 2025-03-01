Over half say business plans are about survival over growth in 2025

· With a challenging year on the horizon, a new survey from GlobalDots has revealed the top concerns amongst UK businesses.

· Rising running costs reported as the top concern (44%) with worries about cyber-attacks also being a large concern (33%).

· Over half (53%) state that their business focus for the year is about survival instead of growth.

From the rise in popularity of AI to increasing staffing costs, many businesses are in agreement that the year ahead could be a challenging one as 53% say that their business plans for 2025 are more about survival than growth.

With this in mind, technology innovation experts, GlobalDots, polled businesses to uncover their top concerns for the year ahead, the main changes they’re planning on making and the external factors influencing those decisions.

What are businesses’ top concerns for the year ahead?

The survey uncovered the top concern amongst businesses to be the rising costs of running a business (44%), with one in five (20%) also saying that keeping employers safe from redundancies was a worry for them.

Cyber-attacks and security were the second most common worry amongst business leaders. However, despite 33% saying this was a concern for them, 62% at least somewhat agreed that they would feel prepared to handle any attacks that were to occur.

Top concerns:

· Rising running costs: 44%

· Cyberattacks and cyber security: 33%

· Employee performance and retention: 31%

· Sustainability regulations: 26%

· AI and data automation: 25%

· Keeping employers safe from redundancies: 20%

· Skills gaps: 17%

· Remote or hybrid working: 16%

With 25% saying that AI and data automation were a top concern for them, a further 50% also at least somewhat agreed that the advancement of AI could create more challenges for their business. Only 20% disagreed with this statement.

What are the changes businesses are looking to implement?

The survey went on to reveal the most common changes businesses are looking to implement for the year ahead. Almost two-fifths (39%) state they are looking to invest in new technologies, with 36% looking to tighten their cybersecurity solutions.

Other changes businesses stated they would be making include:

· Improving customer service: 35%

· Enhancing digital presence: 31%

· Adding clear sustainability goals: 30%

· Implementing AI-driven tools: 30%

· Adjusting pricing strategies: 28%

· Restructuring workforce models: 27%

Although 25% stated AI was a concern for their business, 30% said they’re actually looking to implement more AI-driven tools in the year ahead, illustrating that some businesses are feeling more open to these new technologies than others.

Looking at the external factors influencing these changes amongst businesses, economic uncertainty was stated as the most significant factor (56%), with new government policies coming closely behind (49%). Other factors include:

· Industry trends and competition: 47%

· Consumer behaviour shifts: 42%

· Global geopolitical events: 32%

What are the primary goals of these changes?

Furthermore, the survey also looked to uncover what the primary goals are behind the changes businesses are putting in place. With rising costs stated as the top concern, 38% said their primary goal was to provide a boost to performance.

The top goal, however, was improving operational efficiency with over half (51%) stating this. Further goals include:

· Enhance customer satisfaction: 41%

· Provide a boost to performance: 38%

· Increase employee engagement and retention: 33%

· Expand into new markets: 31%

· Meet sustainability targets: 30%

Further findings from the study can be found here: https://www.globaldots.com/resources/blog/biggest-business-worries-2025/

A spokesperson at Global Dots commented on the findings, “With many continuing technological advancements and new government policy changes in the pipeline for the year ahead, it’s no surprise that businesses are focusing on adjusting to these changes rather than putting growth at the forefront of their strategies.

“It’s clear from the data that AI advancements are both a worry but also an opportunity for growth for some business leaders. As AI continues to develop, businesses must be sure their use of this technology is done so safely, by investing in the likes of cloud security solutions, as well as ensuring employees are well educated on using AI. ”