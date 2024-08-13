Oxford Technology’s Combined SEIS and EIS Fund explained – “The Start-up Fund”

Oxford Technology has invested in high-risk, high-reward technology start-ups since 1983, most of which are close to Oxford.

The latest fund, OT(S)EIS, was first invested back in 2012. Since then, it has completed 238 investments in 64 companies, with 56 still in the portfolio.

Oxford Technology manages two funds: its three-year combined SEIS and EIS fund, and a one-year EIS fund. Subscriptions into both will be used to acquire new shares in the next investments that Oxford Technology makes, but they have slightly different risk/return profiles.

Through them, they typically invest up to £150,000 of seed funding into SEIS companies, and up to £300k of EIS follow-on funding, whilst taking advantage of the generous tax reliefs and downside protection on offer from the schemes.

The figures for the overall fund at the end of Q3 2023 are:

Invested Capital: £11.76m

Total Oxford Technology and Custodian fees: £1.33m

Cash from Tax Reliefs: £4.48m

Cash from Exits: £2.31m

Cash due from Exits: £1.38m

Fair Value of Post-Exit Milestone Payments: £3.64m

Remaining Equity Value: £26.24m

On the first Thursday of each month at 10 am, Oxford Technology holds a Zoom meeting where at least one of its existing investee companies seeking expansion capital can present. This allows investors to make direct EIS follow-on investments.

