Par Equity’s EIS Fund offers excellent opportunities to growing technology businesses

Par Equity is a leading EIS fund manager who invests in high-growth technology businesses in the north of the UK.

Founded in 2008, Par Equity focuses on companies which develop new technologies for sale, utilising advancements in technology to disrupt existing markets.

Par Equity has invested in a wide range of companies, operating in areas such as medical technology, food security, industrials and space, and entertainment. They utilise the Par Investor Network and wider contacts to provide a focused investment model which benefits investors and entrepreneurs.

They draw on the skillsets of the Investment Team and within the Par Investor Network to make informed decisions on a range of sectors. This allows them to provide the potential for significant gains.

Par Equity’s fund targets 8-12 investments and deployment within 12 months. They have backed 79 companies so far, with £520 million raised by the portfolio. This has led to the support of 1,395 jobs.

