PEXA hits remortgage milestone as it processes over £200M in UK transactions

PEXA, the digital property exchange platform, today announces that it has processed over £200M in UK remortgage transactions through its platform.

The news comes after it surpassed the £100M milestone in January this year. PEXA has since doubled that figure in just seven months, more than four times faster than it took to reach its first £100M milestone. This demonstrates the rate at which PEXA’s UK growth is accelerating. The increase in transactions also shows the level of appetite for technology innovation in the sector as the current state of back-end infrastructure continues to cause frustration among stakeholders.

Since January, PEXA has started the process of onboarding NatWest, the first top ten UK lender to start implementing PEXA for its remortgage offering. The bank expects to commence transacting in early 2026 and joins existing partners who are already delivering remortgages substantially faster than they were before onboarding PEXA. This showcases the value of the platform in delivering secure and efficient transactions for all.

The news comes as PEXA also makes significant progress in the UK with the full launch of its platform in the market, adding its Sale & Purchase capability to the existing remortgage solution. The launch follows the successful completion of the first digital sale and purchase transaction in conjunction with Hinckley & Rugby and Muve earlier this year.

Combining the capabilities of both solutions, PEXA can now facilitate 70% of all property transactions in the UK as it builds momentum on its mission to make all transactions safer, more secure and more certain for all.

Joe Pepper, UK CEO at PEXA, comments:

“In January this year, we hit our £100M milestone. To have surpassed £200m in a quarter of the time is a real testament to the hard work of the team who are passionate about delivering a more secure, certain and transparent transaction process.

The level of growth we’re driving is critical for the UK market as much as it is for us – we’re determined to provide a better process for conveyancers and lenders alike, working with them to bring tech to market that helps rather than hinders them. Our agreement with NatWest was a critical juncture in our journey, and this is just the beginning. The success of the remortgage solution stands us in good stead as we broaden our offering to include Sale & Purchase, with our regional roadshows kicking off this week, launching the full PEXA platform to the UK, especially as there is increasing focus from the government on the market to address the issues and get itself moving to aid economic growth.”