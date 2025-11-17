Proven VCTs launch £40 million fundraise

The Proven VCTs have opened a new offer of up to £40 million as they continue to build on a £341.1 million portfolio spanning more than 50 companies. With a distinctive strategy that blends classic B2B software and services with higher-potential consumer brands, the trusts have delivered an average five-year NAV total return of 19.7% to September 2025 and target a 5% annual dividend.

Nicholas Hyett, Investment Manager at Wealth Club commented:

“Two things set the Proven VCTs apart in a crowded marketplace – the manager’s international outlook and a willingness to venture into less frequented parts of the market.

Uniquely among VCTs, manager Beringea has offices on both sides of the Atlantic. That foothold has been an asset to investee companies looking to crack America, providing insights into US trends and a guiding hand in a market that has seen many a promising UK start-up flounder. That is perhaps most useful in the trusts’ more consumer orientated investments.

Consumer companies are often viewed with suspicion by venture investors. Expansion is capital intensive, requiring big marketing and store opening budgets, and changing tastes mean there’s always a risk initially successful products turn out to be a flash in the pan. However, Proven has historically enjoyed success in an otherwise challenging part of the market – with companies like jewellery brand Monica Vinader and luxury watch marketplace Watchfinder both successfully exited at appealing valuations.

The Proven VCTs bring something a little different to many VCTs, and the current portfolio includes promising names such as lunch destination Farmer J, camera resale platform MPB and alcohol-free beer brand Lucky Saint. For investors with a portfolio of more traditional B2B focused VCTs that might offer an attractive bit of diversification.”

About Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs)

Why VCTs are worth investing in

Most investors are initially attracted to VCTs for the tax breaks, and they are generous. Investors can get up to 30% back in income tax relief up front, any dividends paid by the VCT are tax free and growth is free of capital gains tax too.

However, VCTs are more than just a tax planning tool. They’re probably the best way for UK investors to access fast growing smaller companies. Revenue growth from VCT investees far outstrips what you see in main market listed companies, and the result has been some attractive returns for investors over the longer term.

Exposure to high growth, smaller companies also has the potential to diversify a conventional portfolio. Long-term performance is often only loosely correlated with the wider economy. Highly disruptive businesses grow by taking market share from incumbents rather than relying on market growth.

The rules governing VCTs mean they’re also an excellent way to back smaller businesses. It’s their role providing support to the next generation of UK start-ups, driving innovation and creating jobs, that earns them the tax relief from the government – and many investors feel that this is something they wish to support too.

Who should consider them?

VCTs are higher risk, and while they’re listed on the stock market, in order to qualify for tax relief investors must hold the shares for at least five years before selling – making them inherently long-term investments. Unlike most conventional funds and shares the minimum amount you can invest is comparatively high – often £3,000 or more. All of this means they are best suited to wealthier or more sophisticated investors.

VCTs are popular with two groups in particular.

The first is higher earners or wealthier investors who are limited in what they can put into more mainstream tax wrappers. Those who already use full £20,000 ISA allowance or whose pension contributions are tapered due to the amount they earn. The £200,000 a year annual VCT allowance is generous and can save higher earners up to £60,000 in upfront income tax.

The second group is those in, or near, retirement who use VCTs’ tax free dividends to supplement income from other sources. Because they’re higher risk, VCTs shouldn’t be considered a replacement for a pension, but they can help to top-up income from more conventional sources.

Some other tips?