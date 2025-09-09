Puma AIM VCT launches £20 million fundraise

Matt Williams

·

launch

The Puma AIM VCT has launched an offer for up to £20 million (£10 million + £10 million overallotment).

The fund has raised £6.4 million since its launch back in September 2024. Back in May, we reported that it had become the first new AIM-focused VCT to launch on the LSE in 18 years.

The Puma AIM VCT strives to deliver compelling returns through investments in AIM-applicable companies, while delivering the full range of VCT tax reliefs. The VCT targets companies that are still at an early-stage level where growth and meaningful exits are projected. It invests in scale-up businesses with a proven commercial proposition (product or service) and management teams with deep knowledge of the sector in which they operate.

The VCT itself aims to pay a dividend averaging 5p per share per annum.

