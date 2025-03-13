Pure Retirement Launches Comprehensive Guide to Widen Adviser Understanding and Enhance Consumer Outcomes

Lifetime mortgage lender Pure Retirement have reaffirmed their commitment to helping the wider industry deliver best outcomes for consumers through the launch of their new guide, A Connected Lifetime Mortgage Journey: A guide to underlying processes and delivering best outcomes.

Drawing from a number of key industry experts and offering insight to every stage of the application process, the guide is designed to provide advisers with information and understanding, enhancing their knowledge of the underlying processes that sit at the heart of the lifetime mortgage process. This in turn, it is hoped, will enable them to have more meaningful conversations with their clients, and effectively manage expectations.

Providing a holistic view of the lifetime mortgage process and the things to be conscious of, the guide features the following articles:

Effective Information Gathering for a Streamlined Application: An Underwriter’s Perspective by Gavin Hancock, Pure Retirement

A Guide to The Valuation Process by Andrew Peters, Countrywide Surveying Services

Equity Release: A Lender’s Solicitor’s Perspective by David Burns, Enact Conveyancing

Equity Release: A Borrower’s Solicitor’s Perspective by Carol Nuttall, Adlington Law Limited

Managing Duress – The Lawyer’s Role by Richard Espley, Lifetime Legal

Speaking of the launch of these latest resources, Pure’s Head of Distribution Scott Burman says: “Information is the bedrock of delivering for consumers, and we’re pleased to be offering this new resource that drills down into the role of each major stakeholders in the lifetime mortgage process.

To be able to bring together such a wealth of industry expertise and knowledge into a single resource is something we’re really proud of, and we’re exceptionally grateful to each of our contributors for their involvement. We hope that the report resonates with the adviser community and has a positive effect on the later life lending space at a time when we’re seeing clear upticks in activity compared to recent years.”