Rathbones launches ‘true active’ model portfolio service range

Rathbones has announced today that it is to launch an upgraded model portfolio service (MPS). The group says that this upgraded service will enable financial advisers to offer their clients enhanced actively managed solutions, led by an award-winning investment team and at very competitive rates.

This is the first enhanced range of investment products unveiled by Rathbones this year building on the Group’s expanded capability as a result of its successful integration with Investec Wealth & Investment.

The suite of seven portfolios, which will be made available on 14 adviser platforms in the autumn, brings together decades of proven expertise in discretionary portfolio management into a single proposition.

Designed for advisers and their clients investing over the medium to long term, the MPS offers a range of seven actively managed portfolios, aligned to diverse investment objectives and comfort levels with risk – from adventurous to conservative.

The ongoing charges figure (OCF) for the portfolios are capped at 0.5%, with no discretionary fund manager (DFM) fee applied.

The underlying funds powering each portfolio is managed by David Coombs, Head of Multi-Asset Investments at Rathbones Asset Management alongside seasoned fund manager Will Mcintosh-Whyte, and the portfolios themselves are managed by Andrea Yung, who led MPS at IW&I. The team is supported by Rathbone Asset Management’s Multi-Asset team, which boasts a strong, 16-year, public track record in running multi-asset funds.

The portfolios are truly actively managed, constructed from the ground up using three ‘building blocks’ funds which will be launched exclusively for this service. These funds are based on Rathbones’ proprietary risk framework which it calls “LED” (*see note)

The seven portfolios in the MPS, in ascending order of risk target, are: Conservative; Cautious; Cautious+; Balanced; Balanced+; Growth; Growth+.

Clients of the existing MPS will benefit from enhanced proposition at a lower cost. Rathbones’ experienced transition team is working closely with adviser platforms that host Rathbones MPS to minimise disruption and maintain continuity of service.

Simon Taylor, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Rathbones Investment Management says: “The launch of this upgraded MPS is a symbol of what we’ve achieved by combining the strengths of two established firms. Our MPS range gives advisers and their clients access to high-conviction, transparently managed portfolios run by people they can trust – not algorithms or templated asset mixes.

It’s about giving people choice and control, with the reassurance that there’s a trusted team behind the scenes doing the heavy lifting. Especially in times of market uncertainty, many investors want expert guidance rather than going it alone.”

David Coombs, Head of Multi-Asset Investments at Rathbones Asset Management, says: “We’ve created these funds to provide truly active, high-conviction and outcomes-led investment solutions at a fair and competitive price.

With a direct line of sight on the underlying holdings and the ability to move swiftly, we’re able to keep portfolios aligned with client outcomes – even when conditions are volatile. In this market, agility matters. Our model funds aren’t just designed and left to drift – they’re actively monitored and adjusted in real time – without the settlement lags and trading delays often seen in fund-based models – with changes implemented quickly when needed.”

This is the first in a series augmented or new investment offerings planned by Rathbones that builds on its successful integration of Investec Wealth & Investment.

It reflects Rathbones’ ongoing commitment to strengthening its investment proposition, deepening adviser partnerships, and building a business that blends scale with service.