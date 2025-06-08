Revealed: 75% of teachers report receiving no AI training whatsoever, despite 56% saying they want it

The GoStudent Future of Education Report 2025, based on insights from 5,000+ students and parents and 300 teachers, highlights a growing training gap that could derail the next generation’s readiness for an AI-driven world.
A widening AI knowledge gap:
Despite the growing importance of AI in education and the workplace, the research found some alarming figures.
- 75% of teachers across Europe have had no AI training at all
- 56% of teachers say they want AI training but aren’t receiving it
- In the UK, 77% of state school teachers report receiving no training, compared to 67% in private schools
Why it matters for students:
Students are already interacting with AI daily, but without support or structure:
- 84% of students use AI tools, but only 35% say they are being taught AI at school
- 90% want to learn how to use AI more effectively, yet many are turning to social media or friends instead of their teachers
- Over half of UK teachers warn that students without access to AI tools or guidance risk falling behind
Encouragingly, 76% of teachers say they feel confident they could teach AI — if they had the training and resources to do so. This presents a clear opportunity for education policymakers and school leaders: empower teachers through training, and they will equip students with the skills they need to thrive in an AI-powered world.
You can view the full 2025 report here: https://www.gostudent.org/en-gb/education-report/2025/