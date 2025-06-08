Revealed: 75% of teachers report receiving no AI training whatsoever, despite 56% saying they want it

The GoStudent Future of Education Report 2025, based on insights from 5,000+ students and parents and 300 teachers, highlights a growing training gap that could derail the next generation’s readiness for an AI-driven world.

A widening AI knowledge gap:

Despite the growing importance of AI in education and the workplace, the research found some alarming figures.

75% of teachers across Europe have had no AI training at all



56% of teachers say they want AI training but aren’t receiving it



In the UK, 77% of state school teachers report receiving no training, compared to 67% in private schools



Why it matters for students:



Students are already interacting with AI daily, but without support or structure:

84% of students use AI tools, but only 35% say they are being taught AI at school



90% want to learn how to use AI more effectively, yet many are turning to social media or friends instead of their teachers



Over half of UK teachers warn that students without access to AI tools or guidance risk falling behind

Encouragingly, 76% of teachers say they feel confident they could teach AI — if they had the training and resources to do so. This presents a clear opportunity for education policymakers and school leaders: empower teachers through training, and they will equip students with the skills they need to thrive in an AI-powered world.

You can view the full 2025 report here: https://www.gostudent.org/en-gb/education-report/2025/