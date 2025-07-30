Rightmove: average two-year and five-year fixed mortgage rates now level

Rightmove’s mortgage tracker shows that the current average two-year fixed mortgage rate is currently level with the average five-year fixed mortgage rate.
- Both the average two-year fixed rate, and five-year fixed rate are currently 4.52%
- Prior to July 2025, the last time this was the case was in September 2022 before the mini-Budget
- The current two-year fixed mortgage rate average of 4.52% compares to a rate of 5.25% this time last year
- Based on the average asking price of a home, this equates to a monthly mortgage payment of £1,518, compared to £1,650 last year – a saving of £132 per month*
- The cheapest available mortgage rate is a two-year fixed, 60% LTV mortgage at 3.69%. The cheapest rate has been a two-year fixed rate since April
*based on repaying the mortgage over 30 years, and beginning with a 20% deposit
The latest snapshot of daily mortgage rates from Rightmove is below.
Matt Smith, Rightmove’s mortgage expert says: “Over the last week, average mortgage rates have remained pretty flat in the build up to next week’s interest rate decision. Expectations are currently set on a cut next week, and I expect lenders will use this moment as an opportunity to reduce mortgage rates a little further. Rate drops have been very slow and steady this year, but someone looking to take out a mortgage right now is likely to see a notable reduction in the rate they’d have been offered this time last year, particularly someone looking to fix for two years. With average two-year and average five-year fixed currently level, it would appear to only be a matter of time before the typical two-year rate is cheaper than the five-year equivalent.”
Average rates for 2-year and 5-year fixed-rate mortgages
|Term
|Average rate
|Weekly change
|Yearly change
|2-year fixed
|4.52%
|-0.01%
|-0.74%
|5-year fixed
|4.52%
|+0.00%
|-0.35%
Lowest rates for 2-year and 5-year fixed-rate mortgages
|Term
|Lowest rate
|Weekly change
|Yearly change
|2-year fixed
|3.69%
|+0.00%
|-0.70%
|5-year fixed
|3.84%
|+0.03%
|-0.19%
Average fixed-term mortgage rates for home-buyers with 5-10% deposits
|Loan to Value (LTV)
|Term
|Avg rate
23 Jul 2025
|Avg rate
30 Jul 2025
|Weekly Change
|Yearly Change
|95%
|2-year-fixed
|5.19%
|5.19%
|+0.00%
|-0.77%
|95%
|5-year-fixed
|5.13%
|5.13%
|+0.00%
|-0.35%
|90%
|2-year-fixed
|4.75%
|4.73%
|-0.02%
|-0.85%
|90%
|5-year-fixed
|4.68%
|4.67%
|-0.01%
|-0.45%
Average fixed-term mortgage rates for home-buyers with 15-25% deposits
|Loan to Value (LTV)
|Term
|Avg rate
23 Jul 2025
|Avg rate
30 Jul 2025
|Weekly Change
|Yearly Change
|85%
|2-year-fixed
|4.43%
|4.41%
|-0.02%
|-0.86%
|85%
|5-year-fixed
|4.41%
|4.41%
|+0.00%
|-0.50%
|75%
|2-year-fixed
|4.32%
|4.31%
|-0.01%
|-0.77%
|75%
|5-year-fixed
|4.36%
|4.36%
|+0.00%
|-0.37%
Average fixed-term mortgage rates for home-buyers with 40% deposits
|Loan to Value (LTV)
|Term
|Avg rate
23 Jul 2025
|Avg rate
30 Jul 2025
|Weekly Change
|Yearly Change
|60%
|2-year-fixed
|3.83%
|3.90%
|+0.07%
|-0.69%
|60%
|5-year-fixed
|3.94%
|4.03%
|+0.09%
|-0.16%
These rates are provided by Podium and are an average based on 95% of the mortgage market. All rates are based on products with a circa £999 fee.