Rightmove: average two-year and five-year fixed mortgage rates now level

Rightmove’s mortgage tracker shows that the current average two-year fixed mortgage rate is currently level with the average five-year fixed mortgage rate.

  • Both the average two-year fixed rate, and five-year fixed rate are currently 4.52%
  • Prior to July 2025, the last time this was the case was in September 2022 before the mini-Budget
  • The current two-year fixed mortgage rate average of 4.52% compares to a rate of 5.25% this time last year
  • Based on the average asking price of a home, this equates to a monthly mortgage payment of £1,518, compared to £1,650 last year – a saving of £132 per month*
  • The cheapest available mortgage rate is a two-year fixed, 60% LTV mortgage at 3.69%. The cheapest rate has been a two-year fixed rate since April

*based on repaying the mortgage over 30 years, and beginning with a 20% deposit

The latest snapshot of daily mortgage rates from Rightmove is below.

Matt Smith, Rightmove’s mortgage expert says: “Over the last week, average mortgage rates have remained pretty flat in the build up to next week’s interest rate decision. Expectations are currently set on a cut next week, and I expect lenders will use this moment as an opportunity to reduce mortgage rates a little further. Rate drops have been very slow and steady this year, but someone looking to take out a mortgage right now is likely to see a notable reduction in the rate they’d have been offered this time last year, particularly someone looking to fix for two years. With average two-year and average five-year fixed currently level, it would appear to only be a matter of time before the typical two-year rate is cheaper than the five-year equivalent.”

Average rates for 2-year and 5-year fixed-rate mortgages

TermAverage rateWeekly changeYearly change
2-year fixed4.52%-0.01%-0.74%
5-year fixed4.52%+0.00%-0.35%

Lowest rates for 2-year and 5-year fixed-rate mortgages

TermLowest rateWeekly changeYearly change
2-year fixed3.69%+0.00%-0.70%
5-year fixed3.84%+0.03%-0.19%

Average fixed-term mortgage rates for home-buyers with 5-10% deposits

Loan to Value (LTV)TermAvg rate
23 Jul 2025		Avg rate
30 Jul 2025		Weekly ChangeYearly Change
95%2-year-fixed5.19%5.19%+0.00%-0.77%
95%5-year-fixed5.13%5.13%+0.00%-0.35%
90%2-year-fixed4.75%4.73%-0.02%-0.85%
90%5-year-fixed4.68%4.67%-0.01%-0.45%

Average fixed-term mortgage rates for home-buyers with 15-25% deposits

Loan to Value (LTV)TermAvg rate
23 Jul 2025		Avg rate
30 Jul 2025		Weekly ChangeYearly Change
85%2-year-fixed4.43%4.41%-0.02%-0.86%
85%5-year-fixed4.41%4.41%+0.00%-0.50%
75%2-year-fixed4.32%4.31%-0.01%-0.77%
75%5-year-fixed4.36%4.36%+0.00%-0.37%

Average fixed-term mortgage rates for home-buyers with 40% deposits

Loan to Value (LTV)TermAvg rate
23 Jul 2025		Avg rate
30 Jul 2025		Weekly ChangeYearly Change
60%2-year-fixed3.83%3.90%+0.07%-0.69%
60%5-year-fixed3.94%4.03%+0.09%-0.16%

These rates are provided by Podium and are an average based on 95% of the mortgage market. All rates are based on products with a circa £999 fee.

