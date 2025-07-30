Rightmove: average two-year and five-year fixed mortgage rates now level

Rightmove’s mortgage tracker shows that the current average two-year fixed mortgage rate is currently level with the average five-year fixed mortgage rate.

Both the average two-year fixed rate, and five-year fixed rate are currently 4.52%

Prior to July 2025, the last time this was the case was in September 2022 before the mini-Budget

The current two-year fixed mortgage rate average of 4.52% compares to a rate of 5.25% this time last year

Based on the average asking price of a home, this equates to a monthly mortgage payment of £1,518, compared to £1,650 last year – a saving of £132 per month*

The cheapest available mortgage rate is a two-year fixed, 60% LTV mortgage at 3.69%. The cheapest rate has been a two-year fixed rate since April

*based on repaying the mortgage over 30 years, and beginning with a 20% deposit

The latest snapshot of daily mortgage rates from Rightmove is below.

Matt Smith, Rightmove’s mortgage expert says: “Over the last week, average mortgage rates have remained pretty flat in the build up to next week’s interest rate decision. Expectations are currently set on a cut next week, and I expect lenders will use this moment as an opportunity to reduce mortgage rates a little further. Rate drops have been very slow and steady this year, but someone looking to take out a mortgage right now is likely to see a notable reduction in the rate they’d have been offered this time last year, particularly someone looking to fix for two years. With average two-year and average five-year fixed currently level, it would appear to only be a matter of time before the typical two-year rate is cheaper than the five-year equivalent.”

Average rates for 2-year and 5-year fixed-rate mortgages

Term Average rate Weekly change Yearly change 2-year fixed 4.52% -0.01% -0.74% 5-year fixed 4.52% +0.00% -0.35%

Lowest rates for 2-year and 5-year fixed-rate mortgages

Term Lowest rate Weekly change Yearly change 2-year fixed 3.69% +0.00% -0.70% 5-year fixed 3.84% +0.03% -0.19%

Average fixed-term mortgage rates for home-buyers with 5-10% deposits

Loan to Value (LTV) Term Avg rate

23 Jul 2025 Avg rate

30 Jul 2025 Weekly Change Yearly Change 95% 2-year-fixed 5.19% 5.19% +0.00% -0.77% 95% 5-year-fixed 5.13% 5.13% +0.00% -0.35% 90% 2-year-fixed 4.75% 4.73% -0.02% -0.85% 90% 5-year-fixed 4.68% 4.67% -0.01% -0.45%

Average fixed-term mortgage rates for home-buyers with 15-25% deposits

Loan to Value (LTV) Term Avg rate

23 Jul 2025 Avg rate

30 Jul 2025 Weekly Change Yearly Change 85% 2-year-fixed 4.43% 4.41% -0.02% -0.86% 85% 5-year-fixed 4.41% 4.41% +0.00% -0.50% 75% 2-year-fixed 4.32% 4.31% -0.01% -0.77% 75% 5-year-fixed 4.36% 4.36% +0.00% -0.37%

Average fixed-term mortgage rates for home-buyers with 40% deposits

Loan to Value (LTV) Term Avg rate

23 Jul 2025 Avg rate

30 Jul 2025 Weekly Change Yearly Change 60% 2-year-fixed 3.83% 3.90% +0.07% -0.69% 60% 5-year-fixed 3.94% 4.03% +0.09% -0.16%

These rates are provided by Podium and are an average based on 95% of the mortgage market. All rates are based on products with a circa £999 fee.