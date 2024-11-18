Royal London simplifies governed portfolio range

Royal London, the UK’s largest life, pensions and investment mutual, has today made changes to its Governed Portfolio range – reducing the number of portfolios and renaming them to reflect the level of investment risk they take.

As part of the changes, Royal London is also launching a new 100% equity portfolio to increase choice and flexibility within the range. The addition of the equity fund offers advisers and customers seven risk rated funds to choose from.

There is no change to underlying investments or how the Governed Portfolios are managed. The key aims – to deliver above-inflation growth for their given level of risk – remain the same.



Clients will continue to benefit from Royal London Asset Management experts actively managing the Governed Portfolios, with ongoing governance from the independently led Investment Advisory Committee.



Iain McLeod, Director of Investment Proposition at Royal London, commented, “The Governed Range has £66bn of assets under management, and since launch has proven to be a cost-effective, strongly performing proposition for Royal London customers and an alternative to packaged portfolio solutions.

“We’ve listened to feedback which has helped us evolve the design of the range, making it easier for customers to understand and easier for advisers to explain – ensuring we are offering a modern investment solution firmly aligned to individual future goals and objectives.”

Stuart Palmer IMC & DipPFS, Financial Planner, Burgess & Lee Ltd, added: “This is a positive change for the Governed Portfolio range making the naming of each portfolio clearer and more easily aligned to the differing risk profiling tools we use. We are pleased to see Royal London making this change to a range of portfolios which has delivered good outcomes for our clients.”