Saffron for Intermediaries announces strategic partnership with Brickflow

Saffron for Intermediaries has announced a strategic partnership with Brickflow, bringing its end-to-end property development finance proposition to Brickflow’s platform.

The partnership follows the recent launch of Saffron’s pre-development bridging and exit bridging solutions, broadening its support for developers from land acquisition through build and on to exit.

Through Brickflow, brokers can now access and source Saffron’s full suite of property development finance products in one place, improving visibility of the proposition and widening the options available when structuring complex cases.

Combining technology with specialist expertise

By integrating Saffron’s development finance range into Brickflow’s digital sourcing platform, brokers can more efficiently identify suitable funding solutions across different stages of a project, while continuing to work directly with Saffron’s property development finance team.

This approach creates a more streamlined journey from initial enquiry through to completion, without losing the hands-on, relationship-led support that underpins Saffron’s approach to development and bridging lending.

Supporting the full development lifecycle

The partnership enables brokers to structure funding solutions that span pre-development, build and exit, supported by Brickflow’s case assessment and sourcing functionality alongside Saffron’s flexible, case-by-case underwriting.

Together, this strengthens support for a wide range of project types and developer profiles, ensuring funding solutions can evolve in line with a project’s changing needs, rather than being treated as standalone transactions.

Lee Williams, National Sales Manager at Saffron for Intermediaries, said: “Partnering with Brickflow is an important step in increasing access to our end-to-end property development finance proposition. Being available on the platform improves visibility of our new pre-development and exit bridging solutions, while allowing us to maintain the specialist, relationship-led approach that brokers and developers value when navigating complex cases.”

Glenn Franklin-Jones, Director of Lender Relations at Brickflow, added: “Saffron Building Society is a strong fit for Brickflow. Their hands-on, relationship-driven approach to development finance aligns closely with our commitment to helping brokers secure the right funding more efficiently for their clients.”