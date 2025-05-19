Santander announces further mortgage rate reductions to more than 60 products and introduces top of market rates

Santander UK has announced that, from Tuesday 20 May, it is making further mortgage rate reductions of up to 0.19% on more the 60 products across its home mover, first time buyer, remortgage and buy to let ranges.

Several of Santander’s new rates are set to be market leading, as highlighted below.

Examples of the new products, live from Tuesday 20 May, include:

Home movers

60% LTV two-year fixed rate, £999 fee, rate reduced by 0.09% to 3.80%

85% LTV two-year fixed, £999 fee and £250 cashback, rate reduced by 0.11% to 4.14%

60% LTV five-year fixed rate, £999 fee, rate reduced by 0.06% to 3.83%

90% LTV five-year fixed rate, £0 fee and £250 cashback, rate reduced by 0.13% to 4.49% – currently top of market1

First-time buyers

60% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £0 fee, rate reduced by 0.05% to 4.13%

85% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £0 fee and £250 cashback, rate reduced by 0.11% to 4.47% – currently top of market 1

95% LTV five-year fixed rate with a £0 fee and £250 cashback, rate reduced by 0.02% to 4.97%

Remortgage

60% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £0 fee, rate reduced by 0.19% to 4.13% – currently top of market 1

90% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £999 fee, rate reduced by 0.05% to 4.79%

75% LTV five-year fixed rate with a £999 fee, rate reduced by 0.09% to 3.98%

A full list of changes and new products, including rates, will be available on the Santander For Intermediaries website from Tuesday 20 May 2025: https://www.santanderforintermediaries.co.uk/