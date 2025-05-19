Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine Logo

Santander announces further mortgage rate reductions to more than 60 products and introduces top of market rates

Meg Bratley

·

Santander UK has announced that, from Tuesday 20 May, it is making further mortgage rate reductions of up to 0.19% on more the 60 products across its home mover, first time buyer, remortgage and buy to let ranges.  

Several of Santander’s new rates are set to be market leading, as highlighted below. 

Examples of the new products, live from Tuesday 20 May, include: 

Home movers 

  • 60% LTV two-year fixed rate, £999 fee, rate reduced by 0.09% to 3.80% 
  • 85% LTV two-year fixed, £999 fee and £250 cashback, rate reduced by 0.11% to 4.14% 
  • 60% LTV five-year fixed rate, £999 fee, rate reduced by 0.06% to 3.83% 
  • 90% LTV five-year fixed rate, £0 fee and £250 cashback, rate reduced by 0.13% to 4.49% – currently top of market1

First-time buyers 

  • 60% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £0 fee, rate reduced by 0.05% to 4.13% 
  • 85% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £0 fee and £250 cashback, rate reduced by 0.11% to 4.47% – currently top of market1
  • 95% LTV five-year fixed rate with a £0 fee and £250 cashback, rate reduced by 0.02% to 4.97% 

Remortgage 

  • 60% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £0 fee, rate reduced by 0.19% to 4.13% – currently top of market 1
  • 90% LTV two-year fixed rate with a £999 fee, rate reduced by 0.05% to 4.79% 
  • 75% LTV five-year fixed rate with a £999 fee, rate reduced by 0.09% to 3.98% 

A full list of changes and new products, including rates, will be available on the Santander For Intermediaries website from Tuesday 20 May 2025:  https://www.santanderforintermediaries.co.uk/ 

Related Articles

Sign up to the Mortgage & Property Newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Name

Trending Articles

Podcast Mortgage and Property
IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk Mortage and Property is the new addition to the IFA Talk podcast family, where we discuss the latest topics relevant to Mortgage and Property professionals.

IFA Talk Mortgage & Property Podcast – latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.