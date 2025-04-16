Santander cuts mortgage rates by up to 0.21% and reintroduces sub-4% deals

Santander UK has announced that, from Thursday 17 April, it is reducing interest rates across its mortgage products including its home mover, first-time buyer, new build, remortgage and buy to let range.

The new pricing reflects the recent reduction in SWAP rates and sees the lender reintroduce sub-4% rates to its home mover offering.

Examples of the new products and rates include:

Home mover

All two, three, and five-year fixed rates reduced by up to 0.13% including:

two-year fixed, 60% LTV, £999 fee at 3.97% – reduced by 0.08%

three-year fixed, 60% LTV, £999 fee at 3.99% – reduced by 0.09%

First-time buyers

All two, three and five-year fixed rates between 60-95% LTV will be reduced by up to 0.17% including:

two-year fixed rate, 95% LTV, £0 fee and £250 cashback at 5.14% – a reduction of 0.15%

three-year fixed, 75% LTV, £0 fee at 4.37% – a reduction of 0.17%

New build

Reductions of up to 0.21% on all three-year fixed, first-time buyer rates from 60-95% LTV, including: