Santander introduces more than 50 new products including across its new build range

Santander UK has announced that, from Tuesday 6 May, it is introducing more than 50 new mortgage products to its on-sale range. The new products include 43 new build specific mortgages with a range of 60%-95% LTV, two and five-year fixed rates, as well as two-year tracker rates. Cashback of £250 is also being introduced for new build products from 85% LTV up to 90% LTV for first time buyers and 95% LTV for home movers.

At the same time, Santander is introducing three-year fixed rate products and reducing interest rates across existing mortgage products including its home mover, first-time buyer, remortgage, buy to let and large loans range.

Graham Sellar, Head of Santander for Intermediaries, said: “There’s a renewed focus on the new build market spurred on by the Government’s ambition to create 1.5 million new homes, in part through new towns. We’re pleased to bolster our new build offering, alongside new three-year fixes and broad reaching rate reductions, to support our brokers and customers access more options to help them on their homeownership journey.”

Research from Santander found that nearly three quarters of potential first time buyers (FTB) and more than half (57%) of next time buyers would consider moving to a new build property in one of the proposed new town sites1 . Within the industry, more than four fifths (83%) of mortgage brokers believe that the new towns initiative will transform the homeownership market in the next 12 months2.

Examples of the new products include:

New build, new products – fixed

Home movers

60% LTV two-year fixed rate, £999 fee, 3.89%

60% LTV five-year fixed rate, £999 fee, 3.92%

85% LTV five-year fixed rate, £999 fee, £250 cashback, 4.28%

95% LTV five-year fixed rate, £0 fee, £250 cashback, 4.90%

First-time buyers

60% LTV two-year fixed rate, £999 fee, 3.94%

85% LTV two-year fixed rate, £999 fee, £250 cashback, 4.29%

95% LTV five-year fixed rate, £0 fee, £250 cashback, 4.99%

New build – new products – trackers

Home movers

60% LTV two-year tracker rate, £999 fee, 4.64%

75% LTV two-year tracker rate, £999 fee, 4.90%

90% LTV two-year tracker rate, £0 fee, 5.54%

First-time buyers

60% LTV two-year tracker rate, £999 fee, 4.69%

75% LTV two-year tracker rate, £999 fee, 4.95%

90% LTV two-year tracker rate, £0 fee, 5.59%

Three year-fixed – new products

Home movers

85% LTV three-year fixed rate with a £999 fee, £250 cashback, 4.49%

90% LTV three-year fixed rate, £999 fee, £250 cashback, 4.75%

95% LTV three-year fixed rate, £0 fee, £250 cashback, 5.23%

First-time buyers

85% LTV three-year fixed rate, £999 fee, £250 cashback, 4.49%

90% LTV three-year fixed rate, £999 fee, £250 cashback, 4.75%

95% LTV three-year fixed rate, £0 fee, £250 cashback, 5.23%

A full list of changes and new products, including rates, will be available on Santander For Intermediaries website from Tuesday: https://www.santanderforintermediaries.co.uk/