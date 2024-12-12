Sesame Bankhall Group appoints new DA Distribution Director

Appointment sees Group complete exec team hires as part of new growth strategy

Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) today announces it has appointed Claire Cherrington as Directly Authorised (DA) Distribution Director, subject to FCA approval. The appointment is the fourth addition to SBG’s executive committee in 2024 and completes the expanded eight-person team. She will take up her new role in March 2025.

Claire has over 20 years of experience working in financial services in a wide variety of roles at Lloyds Banking Group across finance, internet banking and product development including Head of Customer Management and Head of Lloyds Brand (PCA). Most recently she has been Head of Strategic & Technology Partnerships for Mortgage Intermediaries deepening her excellent industry knowledge and insights.

In this newly created role, reporting directly to SBG CEO Richard Harrison, Claire will be responsible for driving growth and increasing market share of the Group’s DA businesses, supporting mortgage, protection and wealth firms under the Bankhall and PMS Mortgage Club brands. The appointment forms part of the Group’s growth and modernisation plans to see it deliver on its ambition to become the UK’s leading provider of services to advisory firms, supporting them to start, run, grow and exit their businesses.

Richard Harrison, Chief Executive Officer at Sesame Bankhall Group said: “As a strategic business leader with proven experience of achieving outstanding results, Claire is an excellent addition to our strong executive team and the ideal person to lead our Bankhall and PMS businesses. Her appointment means SBG’s executive committee has now reached its full complement and with her drive, ambition and standards added to our already stellar team, we are now well-positioned to achieve our aims in 2025 and beyond.”

Claire Cherrington added: “Sesame Bankhall Group is an industry-leading provider of services to advisory firms across the UK, with ambitious growth plans and a hugely experienced and talented team to ensure it delivers on its aim to become the proactive partner of choice for advisers. So, with that clearly defined purpose, I couldn’t be happier to join at such an exciting time in its journey and look forward to working with our PMS members and Bankhall clients to create value for them and their customers in the process.”