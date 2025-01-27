SFC Capital invests into 500th UK startup

SFC Capital, the UK’s most active early-stage investor, is proud to announce its 500th portfolio company investment, marking a significant milestone in its mission to support ambitious entrepreneurs and drive innovation across the UK.

Founded in 2012 as the “Startup Funding Club” angel network, SFC Capital was an early adopter of the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS), establishing one of the first SEIS funds. This pioneering approach laid the groundwork for over a decade of success in early-stage investment.

“It’s quite astonishing to see the immense progress we have made over the last decade.” said Stephen Page, Founder & CEO of SFC Capital, “Never would I have imagined that we would end up investing in more than 500 companies. We are determined to continue growing, reaching more founders, and contributing to the success of the early-stage innovation ecosystem in the UK.”

A Legacy of Impact and Innovation

SFC Capital’s diverse portfolio includes companies across technology, life sciences, green energy, and consumer innovation sectors. Notable success stories include Onfido, which achieved the UK’s largest tech exit in recent years, and Cognism, a global leader in B2B sales transformation. These achievements exemplify SFC’s dedication to identifying and nurturing startups with transformative potential.

“From the start, our strategy has been to invest at an early stage in a large number of innovative companies, in order to maximise the probability of highly successful outcomes.” Said Joseph Zipfel, Chief Investment Officer of SFC Capital, “The main challenge was to execute a large volume of deals while maintaining a high standard of quality in every investment. I believe that we have managed to achieve this by partnering with the best startup organisations in the UK, and by developing a unique decision-making system looking at over 50 data points and informed by the learnings from the hundreds of startup investments that we have been involved in.”

Collaboration and Shared Success

SFC Capital attributes this achievement to the collective efforts of its community—visionary founders, forward-thinking investors, and strategic partners. Their contributions have been instrumental in driving SFC’s mission to back innovative businesses and deliver impactful change.

Building the Future

While celebrating this landmark achievement, SFC Capital remains focused on the future. With a portfolio exceeding 500 startups and over 20 successful exits delivering strong returns to investors, SFC is determined for continued growth.

“Our commitment to backing the businesses of tomorrow is stronger than ever. We look forward to shaping the UK’s early-stage ecosystem for many years to come,” added Page.