State Pension age should not be increased without a corresponding improvement in healthy life expectancy

The State Pension age (SPA) should only be increased if there is a corresponding rise in healthy life expectancy and any increase should be clearly communicated to savers at least 10 years in advance of it being implemented, according to Pensions UK.

The SPA is the earliest age at which a person can start receiving their State Pension from the government. It is currently 66 for both men and women, but this is set to increase in stages to 67 by April 2028. The Government launched an independent review in July 2025 to assess the appropriateness of the UK’s SPA based on updated life expectancy data and financial pressures.

In its submission to the Third State Pension Age Review, Pensions UK recommends the Government to take a “balanced, evidence-based approach grounded in transparency and public engagement,” when considering any changes to the State Pension age or uprating mechanisms. Pensions UK recommends it is centred on the following principles:

Fair, adequate and sustainable

Ensuring the State Pension continues to be fair, adequate, and sustainable for current and future generations, will require careful consideration of demographic trends, economic realities, and the diverse needs of the UK population.

By prioritising fairness, adequacy, and long-term sustainability, the State Pension can continue to provide security and confidence for millions of savers and pensioners across the UK.

Healthy life expectancy

Any increase in the SPA should be contingent on a corresponding rise in healthy life expectancy, to ensure fairness across the population. Since 2017–2019, healthy life expectancy at birth has fallen for both men and women, with regional variation across England, Scotland, and Wales.

Significant and persistent disparities in both life expectancy and healthy life expectancy exist by region, occupation, and income group. Raising the SPA without consideration for these differences risks deepening inequalities, particularly for those in manual jobs, deprived areas, and minority groups.

Clear communications with time to plan

Any changes to the State Pension age should be clearly communicated to savers and allow 10 years notice of implementation, to allow savers ample time to prepare.

One single State Pension age to avoid confusion

Retaining a single SPA is best to avoid confusion amongst savers, but the Government should be open to ideas to increase flexibility to retire early, in certain circumstances.

Triple lock can’t be sustained forever

Pensions UK acknowledges the importance of the Triple Lock in protecting pensioners’ incomes in real terms. However, the OBR’s projections indicate that, if maintained, the Triple Lock could increase state pension spending to approximately 7.7% of GDP by the early 2070s, up from around 5% today. This significant rise presents long-term sustainability challenges, particularly considering demographic shifts and economic uncertainties.

Pensions UK recommends establishing a clear adequacy level for the State Pension, ensuring it meets the minimum income standards necessary for a decent retirement. Once this baseline is achieved, consideration should be given to transitioning the Triple Lock to a more sustainable uprating mechanism. This approach would balance the need for adequate pension income with fiscal responsibility, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the State Pension system.

Joe Dabrowski, Deputy Director of Policy at Pensions UK, said:

“The State Pension is the backbone of most people’s retirement savings, representing about half of total retirement income. For those on lower incomes, it is even more important: 13% of retirees get over 90% of their income from the State Pension. The UK will already have one of the highest State Pension ages in the OECD when it reaches 67 for all in 2028. Any further increases must be matched by a corresponding improvement in healthy life expectancy so that future retirees enjoy the same number of years in retirement. It is also vital that changes to the system are clearly communicated at least 10 years in advance to give people time to plan for the future.”

Click here to read the submission in full.