Study reveals the industries with the happiest workers

The financial and insurance sector had the highest overall employee happiness score in the study ( 8.18/10 ), as well as the highest average annual pay ( £85,538 ).

The top 10 industries with the happiest workers

Rank Industry Av. gross annual pay (£) Job hoppers (% <12 Months) Different employer after 1 year Same employer after 1 year Happiness score / 10 1 Finance and insurance 85,538 14.9 22.7 73.1 8.18 2 Public administration and defence 41,530 11.5 21.1 75.5 8.17 3 Professional, scientific and technical 56,240 13.5 23.5 70.5 7.79 4 Transportation and storage 43,648 14.1 25.2 70.2 7.34 5 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 60,036 18.6 20.3 72.9 7.18 6 Manufacturing 43164 14.2 26.8 68.3 6.97 7 Education 40,573 16.1 28.2 66.3 6.88 8 Mining and quarrying 57,424 17.8 24.4 69 6.73 9 Real estate activities 40,940 13.8 22.9 67 6.71 10 Arts, entertainment and recreation 44,510 19.4 25.4 66.8 6.64

1. Financial and insurance activities – 8.18/10

According to the study, the Finance industry has the happiest employees, with a total happiness score of 8.18/10.

The average annual pay was the highest of any industry in the study at £85,538. Moreover, the finance industry proved to have some of the lowest turnover, with 73% of employees remaining with the same employer after one year.

2. Public administration and defence – 8.17/10

Following closely behind, with an employee happiness score of 8.17/10, is the Public administration industry.

With just 11.5% of employees serving less than 12 months, Public administration and defence has one of the lowest rates of job hoppers of any UK industry, beaten only by the agriculture industry with 11.2%.

3. Professional, scientific and technical activities – 7.79/10

Third in the rankings, with an employee happiness score of 7.79/10, is the professional, scientific and technical activities sector.

Including fields such as legal activities, engineering, management consultancy, and scientific research, the industry has an average annual salary of £56,240; amongst the highest of all the industries in the study.

The top 5 industries with the unhappiest workers

Rank Industry Av. gross annual pay (£) Job hoppers (% <12 Months) Different employer after 1 year Same employer after 1 year Happiness score / 10 1 Accommodation and food services 31,122 33.9 40.7 47.8 4.12 2 Agriculture, forestry and fishing 34,848 11.2 35.7 54.7 4.74 3 Wholesale and retail/repair of motor vehicles 39,813 19.6 32.5 58.4 4.87 4 Other service activities 37,947 15.1 30.2 61.9 5.80 5 Human health and social work activities 39,484 17.1 28.7 64.3 5.87

1. Accommodation and food service activities – 4.12/10

According to the study, the industry with the lowest overall employee happiness is Accommodation and food services, with a happiness score of just 4.12/10.

The industry had the lowest average annual salary in the study at £31,122. It also had the highest number of job hoppers, with 34% serving less than 12 months.

2. Agriculture, forestry and fishing – 4.74/10

Next up is the Agriculture industry, with an employee happiness score of 4.74/10.

With an average annual pay of £34,848, it was amongst the lowest of all the industries in the study. It also had the highest number of average weekly hours of any industry in the study: 42.

However, this industry did prove to have the lowest number of job hoppers, with just 11.2% of people serving less than 12 months.

3. Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles – 4.87/10

Third in the rankings is the industry for Wholesale and retail, as well as the repair of motor vehicles, with an employee happiness score of just 4.87/10.

The average annual pay was amongst the lowest in the study, at £39,813. The industry was also amongst those with the highest number of employees moving to a different employer after one year (32.5%).