Supercritical secures £14 million investment led by Shell Ventures and Toyota Ventures

Supercritical Solutions Ltd announces the successful completion of a £14 million ($17.4 million) Series A investment round, co-led by Shell Ventures B.V. (“Shell”) and Toyota Ventures.

Supercritical has secured significant funds and grown its global strategic investor network to streamline its route to decarbonising the chemicals and fuels industries

Patented high-pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyser technology, splitting water with only 42 kWh/kgH 2 whilst delivering 200+ bar green hydrogen

whilst delivering 200+ bar green hydrogen With excitement around the technology building, Supercritical launches waiting list for its technology, advising that reservations for delivery are being booked for as early as 2027

With this funding, Supercritical plans to scale its proprietary electrolyser technology to pilot scale with trusted partners. Supercritical will leverage the wide ranging capabilities and know-how of its shareholders to enhance its technology, scale its manufacturing and operations and access new markets. Delivering green hydrogen at world-leading efficiency and at pressures unmatched by any other hydrogen generator, Supercritical is a perfect match for chemicals and fuels, the largest markets for hydrogen production. The company’s technology is a tipping point of viability for projects under economic challenges.

The funding round saw follow-on investment from seed investors Lowercarbon Capital and Anglo American Platinum and attracted new investment from a global consortium including Al Mada Ventures, Blackfinch Ventures, Kibo Invest, Niterra / Global Brain, TOP Ventures (Thai Oil), Earth Ventures, and Alumni Ventures. The round brings a wealth of expertise and resources from Shell Ventures and Toyota Ventures to support Supercritical’s global ambitions in scaling.

“Supercritical Solutions’ unique membraneless electrolyzer has the potential for groundbreaking energy efficiency that is critical to bringing down the levelized cost of hydrogen,” said Ethan Sohn, Principal, Toyota Ventures. “We are delighted to support the team on their path to scaling their technology, as cost-effective green hydrogen is essential for decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries.”

“Supercritical’s breakthrough electrolyzer technology represents a step-change in green hydrogen production, offering a scalable and cost-effective solution to accelerate the global energy transition,” said Omar Laalej, Managing Director at Al Mada Ventures. “Morocco is making a generational commitment to green hydrogen, with its ‘Morocco Offer’, to which we see immense potential for Supercritical’s technology to play a key role in this ecosystem, and we’re excited to support their journey in reshaping the future of hydrogen.”

Supercritical is confident that it can lower hydrogen production costs to compete with fossil fuel production, catalysing the shift from grey to green energy across industries. Supercritical’s high-pressure, ultra-efficient membraneless electrolyser delivers hydrogen at pressures exceeding 220 bar with over 99% hydrogen purity. Their systems will achieve world leading efficiencies, with energy demand as low as 42kWh/kgH 2 . Their innovative approach dramatically reduces operational costs and overcomes key industry challenges, offering scalable solutions without the use of forever chemicals (PFAS), membranes, iridium and rare earth metals.

“Where others are making cuts and hitting roadblocks, Supercritical strides forward in green hydrogen due to its highly differentiated solution. We are thrilled to partner with such a distinguished group of investors who share our vision for a sustainable energy future,” said Matt Bird, CEO of Supercritical. “This marks a significant inflection point in our mission to enable industry to transition beyond fossil fuels. With global demand for Supercritical’s technology stronger than ever, I am pleased to announce that our waiting list is open.”

Intent on delivering real, sustainable and cost-effective routes to decarbonisation for the world’s biggest chemical and fuel producers, Supercritical has now formally launched its waiting list. Having already secured several key commercial commitments, the company hopes the waiting list will ensure that those looking to deliver on their net-zero goals cost effectively can secure their future with Supercritical.

With its innovative technology, world-class team, and strong backing from strategic investors, Supercritical is at the forefront of the green hydrogen revolution. The company is committed to driving the shift from grey to green hydrogen, creating a sustainable future for generations to come.