Susannah Streeter joins Wealth Club as Chief Investment Strategist

Wealth Club has appointed Susannah Streeter as Chief Investment Strategist.

Susannah will lead Wealth Club’s investment commentary across financial markets, explaining key economic and monetary trends affecting portfolios and helping investors uncover opportunities across Venture Capital Trusts, EIS, single company investments, managed portfolios and private market funds.

She joins Wealth Club after five years at Hargreaves Lansdown where she was head of money and markets. Previously, Susannah was at the BBC’s Economics and Business Unit as a senior correspondent and financial news anchor. She will work with the investment research and marketing teams to expand content and commentary on key investment themes.

Susannah Streeter commented:

‘’I am truly excited to join Wealth Club at such an important moment in its growth story. It’s at a time when there are many more compelling opportunities for experienced investors. They can more easily access areas of the market which have historically been reserved for institutions and big private equity players. Channelling long-term investment into start-ups and scale-ups provides vital funding for UK entrepreneurs and has the potential to help boost growth and revitalise the UK economy.”

Alex Davies, founder and CEO of Wealth Club said:

“I’m delighted that Susannah is joining Wealth Club. I’ve long admired from afar the clarity and insight she brings when talking about financial markets and what is happening in the economy. She’ll continue doing what she does best, but she’ll also help more people understand the huge opportunities in private markets – whether that’s backing exciting start-ups or investing in larger established businesses through some of the world’s leading private equity funds. With Susannah’s profile and voice, these investments will reach a far wider audience and support our continuing aim to be the UK’s number one investment service exclusively for high net worth investors.”

Susannah will take up her position on 12 January 2026, based at Wealth Club’s head office in Bristol.