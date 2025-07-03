Symvan Capital’s strategic exit of Custodiex marks digital asset custody milestone

Symvan Capital, the UK-based technology investment firm, today announced its partial exit in digital asset custody provider Custodiex following its strategic acquisition by Amdax, a leading Netherlands-based digital asset service provider. This exit comes amid a thriving UK tech acquisition landscape, where 44 successful exits were recorded in February 2025 alone.

The exit coincides with Symvan Capital’s rebranding this month highlighting its growth.

The acquisition represents a significant milestone in the digital asset custody sector and validates Symvan Capital’s investment strategy of identifying and supporting innovative technology companies. This success story adds to the growing trend of UK technology firms leveraging strategic acquisitions for growth, with over 1,866 high-growth UK tech companies participating in acquisition activities in recent years.

Kealan Doyle, Director at Symvan Capital, said “We are delighted to announce the successful exit of our investment in Custodiex through this strategic acquisition by Amdax. This transaction not only validates our investment thesis but also demonstrates the growing maturity of the digital asset custody market. The combination of Custodiex’s innovative custody solutions with Amdax’s established presence in the Netherlands creates a compelling proposition for institutional clients.” The exit aligns with the increasing optimism in technology M&A opportunities observed by industry experts in early 2025, particularly in the digital asset sector. This transaction strengthens Symvan Capital’s position as a discerning investor in transformative technology companies and demonstrates the firm’s ability to guide portfolio companies through successful exits.

“Our strategic stake in Custodiex marks a significant step in our mission to provide financial institutions with a secure and reliable platform for their digital assets,” said Lucas Wensing, CEO of Amdax. “This advanced technology not only enhances our service offering but also raises the bar for security within the European crypto ecosystem.”

Mike Sumner, CTO and Co-founder of Custodiex added, “We are proud that our technology is becoming part of a company that upholds the same high standards for which Custodiex is known. Together we are building one of the most secure custody environments for digital assets in Europe.”

NOTES:

Symvan Capital is a leading and trusted Venture Capital Fund Manager based in London, investing in innovative technology companies across the UK. We focus on ventures solving real-world problems through AI and other enabling technologies, offering investors access to

our flagship evergreen EIS and SEIS funds – and the attractive tax reliefs these schemes provide.

With a proven track record, a commitment to integrity and transparency, and a focus on long-term value creation, Symvan curates opportunities that scale, disrupt industries and create long term value.

At Symvan, we don’t just invest – we partner. By working directly with founding teams, we help high-potential ventures overcome challenges and unlock scalable growth. Our hands-on, collaborative approach has led to one of the strongest investment performance records in the tax-efficient space, including one of the lowest EIS failure rates in the market, recognised by investors, founders, and independent research platforms alike.

Custodiex is a UK-based specialist in cold storage solutions for digital assets, developing advanced technologies that enable financial institutions and corporates to securely store their crypto assets.

Amdax is an Amsterdam-based crypto service provider offering custody, trading, staking and asset management services. The company is registered with the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) and serves retail investors, financial institutions and corporates.