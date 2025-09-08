TEI Podcast #6: Navigating tax-efficient planning in an era of rising taxes with Diana French from Triple Point 

In this month’s special TEI (Tax-Efficient Investment) special edition of IFA Talk, Matt and Jenny dive into the topic of tax-efficient planning during a time of rising taxes.

With taxes on the rise, new rules bringing pensions into the inheritance tax net, and clients increasingly looking to advisers for clarity, the landscape has never been more challenging. But it’s also a time of real opportunity for advisers to demonstrate value.

To help unpack this, Diana French, Chief Commercial Officer at Triple Point joins us to share her expert insights. She reveals how advisers are adapting their tax and estate planning conversations, where Business Relief fits into today’s toolkit, and why VCTs are still playing a crucial role – especially as we head into the next offer season.

Be sure to check out this episode and all other episodes of IFA Talk on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon!

Diana French

Diana joined Triple Point in 2022 and is Chief Commercial Officer of Retail Distribution. Her role involves working across the business to build and develop the distribution strategy for the retail products. Prior to joining Triple Point, Diana worked at Octopus Investments for over 9 years in several roles across Sales and Product. Diana has an Economics degree from the University of Warwick and is also a member of STEP.