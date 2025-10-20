TEI Podcast #7: How advisers should be preparing for IHT and pension reforms with Praetura Investments’ Jon Prescott

In this month’s special TEI (Tax-Efficient Investment) special edition of IFA Talk, Matt and Jenny dive into a topic which is front of mind for many advisers right now, and that is changes to Inheritance Tax, pension and business relief, and what they might mean for long-term planning.

To do this, Jon Prescott, Partner at Praetura Investments joins us. He reveals how these reforms could reshape strategies around tax-efficient investing, and what advisers need to know to stay ahead.

We also discuss how business relief can still play a role in a well-diversified estate plan, the necessary changes to ensure it be used effectively going forward, and why it is essential for advisers and their clients to take action sooner rather than later.

Jon Prescott

Jon leads Praetura Investments, overseeing the group’s product and distribution strategy. He spent over 16 years at AJ Bell working in the distribution function with particular focus across pension and platform.

Prior to joining Praetura in 2018, he spent five years at Octopus Investments as Area Sales Director leading the sales and distribution strategy across the North of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Jon brings more than 30 years of financial services experience with over 10 years working in the tax efficient investment arena.