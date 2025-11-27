The 2026 outlook: what comes next for the mortgage and property market?

As 2026 approaches, the UK mortgage and property market is entering a period of cautious optimism mixed with structural change. Falling inflation, the prospect of further rate adjustments, and shifting tax and regulatory pressures are reshaping buyer behaviour, lender strategies, and long-term affordability. From the rise of specialist lending, including later-life and flexible income-based products, to renewed scrutiny on housing supply and regional disparities, the year ahead promises both challenges and opportunities.

In this expert outlook, we take a look at the key trends set to define 2026 and what they mean for homeowners, brokers, and the wider industry.

Mortgage and property predictions from Chris Blewitt, Head of Intermediaries, Darlington BS:

“Despite the fall to Base Rate predicted in December, affordability will be the biggest struggle for residential borrowers and first-time buyers in particular in 2026. Income growth will be slow, and expenditure will continue to be squeezed. Mortgage rates will fall, but not by much, sitting between 3.5% to 4.5% for the foreseeable future, but first-time buyers will remain an active segment if lenders continue to innovate.

However, pressure brought by the Renters Reform Act and the touted National Insurance changes at the Budget could bring further investor exits. However, the buy-to-let sector has been professionalising for years, and limited company buy-to-let has become the first choice for investors, as the optimal way to maximise returns from a property investment, so this sector can only grow.”

John Fraser-Tucker, Head of Mortgages at online mortgage broker Mojo Mortgages, provides a follow-up analysis on the Chancellor’s key property tax measures and the resulting outlook for the property and mortgage markets in 2026 and beyond:

The £2 Million Mansion Tax: Market Distortion at the Top

“The official announcement of a recurring annual levy on high-value homes (commonly dubbed the ‘Mansion Tax’) for properties valued above £2 million and the 2% property income tax hike for landlords will have the most immediate impact on market behaviour.

This annual charge, set to be collected alongside Council Tax from April 2028, targets the top 1% of the housing market. This tax may slow down transaction volumes at the top end of the market, particularly in prime London and the South East,” says Fraser-Tucker. “Owners of properties in this bracket who are not under pressure to move may well decide to ‘stay put’ to avoid a property sale at a time when a new, recurring tax is being factored in by buyers. This hesitancy reduces market mobility, which can slow the entire property chain down, as many up-sizers rely on the sale of an expensive property to fund their next move.”

The market in 2026 will be defined by a clear split in performance and priorities between the lower and upper ends, with affordability still being the primary concern. Expectations point towards further gradual cuts to the Bank of England Base Rate during 2026, influenced by sticky but declining inflation. This should push fixed-rate mortgage products lower, potentially settling rates in the 3.5% to 4.5% band.

The Impact of Falling Rates

“Any sustained fall in rates acts as a powerful catalyst,” Fraser-Tucker notes. “Mortgage affordability, the key block for most buyers, improves significantly, leading to pent-up demand being released into the market.”

However, the 2% tax hike for landlords is predicted to accelerate the exit of some Buy-to-Let investors. While this may increase the supply of properties for sale, the resulting reduction in rental stock may push rents higher, potentially making it harder for first-time buyers who are renting to save up their deposits.

Broker Focus in 2026: What will Mortgage Brokers See?

The shifts in regulation, tax, and interest rates will directly alter the flow of business for mortgage brokers. The team expect to see more:

95% High-LTV Products: The permanent Mortgage Guarantee Scheme, coupled with slightly lower rates, will drive a high volume of FTBs seeking small deposit, high loan-to-value (LTV) products.

Complex Refinances: A high number of borrowers who fixed in the low-rate era of 2021-2022 will be refinancing onto higher rates. They will require detailed advice on rate shock mitigation, capital raising, and switching terms.

Specialist Lending/Tax Planning: In the wake of the Mansion Tax, HNW clients will require bespoke mortgage products and financing structures that integrate complex tax planning (e.g., trust-owned properties, deferred charges).

Whilst seeing less:

Standard 80-85% LTV: As more FTBs enter with 5% deposits, the proportion of loans with a 15-20% deposit will likely decrease in the FTB segment.

Simple Product Transfers: Borrowers will be seeking genuine advice, making simple, unadvised product transfers less common as clients search for the best deal possible to manage higher payments.

High-Value Standard Transactions: Sales of properties just over the £2 million threshold using standard prime residential mortgage products will slow down due to the new recurring charge creating market uncertainty.

“For brokers, 2026 will be the year of the specialist adviser,” concludes Fraser-Tucker. “The market is becoming highly complex. We’ll be focusing on helping the first-time buyer navigate the high-LTV space and providing more sophisticated and specialist advice to the high-value market to navigate the new tariffs.”

Further commentary on: Self-Employed Borrowers

“The self-employed segment, which often faces a different level scrutiny under standard lending rules, is predicted to see improved opportunities but continued complexity in 2026. As overall fixed-rate mortgage pricing declines, affordability checks become slightly easier. However, the introduction of the new 2% tax on landlord property income may put further financial pressure on those who use rental income as part of their self-employed earnings. Mortgage brokers will be crucial here, as lenders’ criteria for proving income (using SA302s and accounts) remains strict. Brokers will increasingly be sourcing products from specialist lenders who can underwrite income based on one year’s accounts or retained profits, rather than the standard two-to-three-year average.”

Further commentary on: Older Borrowers

“The increasing age of first-time buyers and the general cost-of-living challenges mean that older borrowers will remain a highly important segment. We predict a rise in demand for longer mortgage terms (up to age 75 or even 80) and a growing interest in Retirement Interest-Only (RIO) mortgages. The reduction in available rental stock due to the landlord tax changes may also increase the number of homeowners looking to release equity via equity release to support family members (like first-time buyers) whose saving power is being eroded by higher rents. Brokers will need expertise in balancing longer-term repayment strategies with the borrower’s retirement income plans.”