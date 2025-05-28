Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine Logo

The Equity Release Council announces that PriceHubble has joined the Council as an associate member

The Equity Release Council is delighted to announce that PriceHubble has joined the Council as an associate member.  PriceHubble is an innovative B2B company that builds solutions for the financial and real estate industries based on property valuations and market insights.

With a presence in 11 countries including France, Germany, Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom, PriceHubble focuses on helping organisations make property and investment decisions based on data-driven insights.   

Providers, advisers and funders are consistently considering how they can use data to build smoother customer journeys and better administrative processes including property pre-qualification which ultimately benefit the end user. The Equity Release Council, which has championed Standards in this market for over thirty years, is committed to helping not only customers but also organisations like PriceHubble that support them.  

Jim Boyd, CEO of the Equity Release Council, said “Data plays a crucial role in the later life lending industry with customers relying on advisers and providers to make accurate and long-term decisions based on the anticipated value of their homes.  We are therefore delighted to welcome PriceHubble into membership as their international insights and innovative approach will help to continue to grow a resilient market in the UK.”

Mark Cunningham, Managing Director of PriceHubble, added: “With 22 million people over 50 in England* alone, the UK has a significant and growing later life lending market. We are therefore pleased to join the Equity Release Council and position ourselves to use our high-quality data-driven insights to support the businesses in this important sector as well as the customers they serve.”

