The Exeter adds Real Life product to iPipeline’s Advanced Underwriting platform

The Exeter has added its Real Life product to iPipeline’s newly launched Advanced Underwriting adviser platform, available exclusively through leading quote and comparison portal SolutionBuilder.

Real Life by The Exeter is a life insurance product designed to provide wide coverage, both for standard applicants and individuals who may struggle to obtain traditional life insurance due to serious or multiple health conditions.

Initially launched in 2018, Real Life also enables multi-benefit quotes alongside the mutual’s leading income protection plan, for more comprehensive protection portfolios.

iPipeline launched groundbreaking new feature, Advanced Underwriting, to all advisers via its SolutionBuilder® platform in September. Advanced Underwriting captures upfront information to assess the top 20 most common medical disclosures, which typically account for up to 80% of all medical loadings and changes in terms, post-application.

This powerful innovation means faster, sharper protection quotes and earlier indicative underwriting decisions – helping advisers work more efficiently and deliver even better results. The Exeter is one of three providers currently supporting the feature, alongside Vitality and Zurich, with three more set to join soon.

Jack Southcott, Head of Protection Proposition at The Exeter, said:

“We’re pleased to have added Real Life to iPipeline’s Advanced Underwriting and see it as a big step forward in how we support advisers and their clients. This enhancement strengthens our collaboration with iPipeline as we continue to innovate together to drive better outcomes.”

Rachel Edwards, Managing Director UK of iPipeline said:

“We’re delighted to make Real Life available through Advanced Underwriting in what is a huge vote of confidence in this innovative, market changing feature. We’ve been blown away by the reaction from advisers who are seeing real tangible benefits – as they deliver more precise quotes and indicative terms, faster.”

Adviser feedback on Advanced Underwriting has been overwhelming positive – Lizzie Cook, Mortgage & Protection Adviser, at Weycroft Financial Services added:

“The quotes you generate will give you a clearer idea of whether terms are likely to be standard or rated. And even if the result comes back as a referral, it means you can have an open and honest discussion with your client – helping you manage expectations and avoid unexpected pricing explanations later on.”

“It’s right there on your screen and so simple to use.”