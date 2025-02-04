The importance of the VCT scheme’s extension to 2035

Dan Wills

·

The UK’s recent budget changes, including adjustments to Capital Gains Tax (CGT) and the extension of the VCT scheme to 2035, have significantly influenced investor sentiment towards VCTs.

With tighter restrictions on pension allowances and increased CGT rates, high-net-worth individuals and investors are actively seeking alternative tax-efficient investment vehicles.

