The Mortgage Works cuts buy-to-let rates again across new business products

The Mortgage Works is cutting rates on selected buy-to-let products by up to 0.20 percentage points. The new rates will be effective from tomorrow, 18 November.

New business rate reductions include:

Buy-to-let one-year fixed rate (purchase and remortgage) at 2.49% with a 2% fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.20%)

Buy-to-let two-year fixed rate (purchase and remortgage) at 2.71% with a 3% fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.18%)

Buy-to-let five-year fixed rate (remortgage only) at 3.67% with a 3% fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.12%)

New business rate reductions for Limited company include:

Limited company buy-to-let two-year fixed rate (purchase, remortgage and further advance) at 4.89% with a £1,495 fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.20%) – with free valuation.

Limited company buy-to-let five-year fixed rate (purchase, remortgage and further advance) at 4.94% with a £1,495 fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.18%) – with free valuation.

Limited company buy-to-let five-year fixed rate (remortgage only) at 4.99% with a £1,495 fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.18%) – with free valuation and free legals.

Joe Avarne, Senior Manager at The Mortgage Works, said: “We’re pleased to support landlords with some further rate reductions on selected mortgages from tomorrow.”



