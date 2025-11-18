The Mortgage Works cuts buy-to-let rates again across new business products

Meg Bratley

·

Unsplash - 18/11/2025 - Property

The Mortgage Works is cutting rates on selected buy-to-let products by up to 0.20 percentage points. The new rates will be effective from tomorrow, 18 November.

New business rate reductions include:

  • Buy-to-let one-year fixed rate (purchase and remortgage) at 2.49% with a 2% fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.20%)
  • Buy-to-let two-year fixed rate (purchase and remortgage) at 2.71% with a 3% fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.18%)
  • Buy-to-let five-year fixed rate (remortgage only) at 3.67% with a 3% fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.12%)

New business rate reductions for Limited company include:

  • Limited company buy-to-let two-year fixed rate (purchase, remortgage and further advance) at 4.89% with a £1,495 fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.20%) – with free valuation.
  • Limited company buy-to-let five-year fixed rate (purchase, remortgage and further advance) at 4.94% with a £1,495 fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.18%) – with free valuation.
  • Limited company buy-to-let five-year fixed rate (remortgage only) at 4.99% with a £1,495 fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.18%) – with free valuation and free legals.

Joe Avarne, Senior Manager at The Mortgage Works, said: “We’re pleased to support landlords with some further rate reductions on selected mortgages from tomorrow.”

Related Articles

Sign up to the Mortgage & Property Newsletter

Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk Mortage and Property is the new addition to the IFA Talk podcast family, where we discuss the latest topics relevant to Mortgage and Property professionals.

Mortgage & Property Podcast – latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.