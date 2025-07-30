The UK secures £3.15 billion in venture capital – the highest in Europe

The international health insurance experts at William Russell looked at several factors such as the survival rate of new companies alongside the GDP per capita, to determine which countries are the best and worst for entrepreneurs.

The countries with the most venture capital investment: 

RankCountryNew Business DensityOne-Year New Businesses Survival RateVenture Capital Investment (GBP)
1United Kingdom18.6289.20%£3,150,000,000
2Germany1.4072.90%£1,350,000,000
3France6.7181.00%£1,050,000,000
4Spain3.0878.60%£750,000,000
5Switzerland4.6382.00%£659,625,000
6Sweden9.2497.10%£567,150,000
7Malta7.7775.70%£450,000,000
8Republic of Ireland6.4081.60%£403,800,000
9Netherlands3.4395.70%£383,700,000
10Italy2.8580.90%£220,875,000

The UK has the highest amount of venture capital investment at £3.15 billion. 

In the modern world, technology is one of the most valuable and competitive industries, and startups in this field are thriving. In Europe, the UK has by far the most venture capital investment at £3.15 billion ($4.2 billion), far more than second-placed Germany at £1.35 billion ( $1.8 billion) and third-placed France at £1.05 billion ($1.4 billion). 

Further Study Insights: 

  • The UK also tops the list as the best country for expat entrepreneurs, with a score of 8.66.
  • Luxembourg leads the continent in coworking spaces per capita, with 10.5 coworking spaces per 100,000 people. 
  • Almost nine in every ten (88.61%) Hungarian people are considered to be in the workforce, the highest among all countries studied.

You can view the full research here: https://www.william-russell.com/blog/european-expat-entrepreneurs/ 

