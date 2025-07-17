TIME Investments hires Madeleine Ingram as Head of Strategic Partnerships

TIME Investments (“TIME”), which specialises in income-producing funds investing in real assets along with tax-efficient investments, has hired Madeleine Ingram as Head of Strategic Partnerships.

With almost twenty years’ investment experience, Madeleine joins TIME from private equity fund manager, Calculus Capital, where she was Director and a member of the Executive Committee, responsible for fundraising, investor relations and marketing activities within the firm.

In her new role, she will be responsible for TIME’s relationships with its strategic wealth management partners, establishing new distribution channels for its products and supporting the growth of the business.

Simon Housden, Distribution Director at TIME Investments said: “Madeleine is a fantastic addition to the team, with a deep understanding of the sector and a proven track record of building successful relationships with wealth management, financial advisory firms and networks. She is joining us at a time when we are seeing growing demand for our tax-efficient investment solutions.”

Commenting on her appointment, Madeleine said: “I am delighted to be joining TIME – a brand that is highly respected in the adviser community for its expertise and innovative products and services. I am looking forward to helping drive business growth using my strategic insights, experience of developing innovative solutions and building relationships with financial advisers and wealth managers to forge deep, long-term partnerships.”