Time Investments invests in adviser development with Bite Size Planning webinar series

TIME Investments is re-launching its popular ‘Bite Size Planning’ webinar series focusing on Inheritance Tax and estate planning. The series, which consists of 12 CPD qualifying webinars, will be broadcast in pairs every week over six weeks, and kicked off on Tuesday 16 July. The new series follows TIME’s highly successful remote learning webinars, which took place during the COVID-19 lockdown and attracted over 1,000 participants.



The webinars are part of TIME’s commitment to support the financial advice profession and help ensure they can meet the increasing needs of their clients. Each module lasts around 20 minutes and will clearly define the subject, explain the technical workings and then explore why it represents an advice opportunity.

The series is designed for both those seeking an introduction to Inheritance Tax planning, and for more experienced later life and estate planners. Topics range from the Residence Nil Rate Band and Trusts to will provisions, Business Relief and Consumer Duty.

Tom Mullard, Business Line Director at TIME Investments, comments: “At TIME, our focus is on building and strengthening our relationships with advisers and paraplanners through excellent service and education. The new Bite Size Planning series is a great example of our investment and commitment to helping them support their clients through advice, knowledge and expertise.”

Advisers and paraplanners can choose to watch each webinar live or catch up on demand, at a time convenient to them. To register for the series, please visit: Bite Size Planning Webinar Series.

The series consists of 12 modules that are accredited for structured CPD:

Introduction and Inheritance Tax Fundamentals The Transferable Nil Rate Band The Residence Nil Rate Band Will Trusts Business Relief (Part I) Business Relief (Part II) Trust Planning Trustee Duties The Incapacitated Client Post Death Matters Will Provisions and Business Relief Consumer Duty

The launch of the series comes shortly after the publication of the ‘Technical Guide to Business Relief’. The guide offers practical advice for financial advisers and paraplanners covering all areas of IHT, estate planning options and BR.

The guide covers:

Insight on the IHT landscape

Support on due diligence best practice

Dozens of practical case studies showing BR in action

Guidance on how to compare positive impact credentials

The Fourth Edition of the guide coincides with the educational Bite Size Planning series and offers expert commentary from industry leaders focussing on BR through the lens of Consumer Duty. You can access the guide here.