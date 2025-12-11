Transact and Moneyinfo deliver straight-through account opening to reduce manual data entry and accelerate onboarding

Transact and Moneyinfo announce a major upgrade to their integration, introducing straight through account opening that brings the entire journey into one seamless digital experience. With this enhancement, firms can prepopulate a Transact application using the data already held in Moneyinfo.

Advisers can now create illustrations, initiate guided applications, share documents securely and capture client consent directly inside their branded Moneyinfo portal, with all relevant data flowing into Transact in real time.

Once the client has completed the digital consent process, a secure link takes advisers directly into the Transact system, ensuring the guided application can continue without disruption and with the latest data already pre-loaded.

The result is a faster, more accurate and efficient account opening experience that supports both firms and their clients.

Tessa Lee, Managing Director at Moneyinfo, commented:

“We believe straight through onboarding should be the rule – not the exception. This launch is a significant step forward for firms that want to bring clarity and pace to their client experience. Joining up adviser workflow, client interaction and platform processes is helping firms remove friction, improve accuracy and release time back to advisers so they can focus on advice. This integration shows what’s possible when technology providers commit to building around the needs of advisers and their clients.”

Tom Dunbar, CEO at Transact, added:

“We want to make financial planning easier for advisers and deeper integrations are a part of this strategy. This enhancement with Moneyinfo saves time, removes re-keying and reduces risk for advisers. When clean data flows securely, when consent is captured digitally and when the adviser can move seamlessly into our guided application, the entire process becomes more efficient. We will continue to help firms deliver efficiencies in their businesses and make financial planning easier.”

Veronica Piserchia, Thomson Tyndall – A mutual client partner:

“Moneyinfo and Transact have created an onboarding journey that will lift a significant administrative weight from our teams. Being able to start and complete the account opening process in one place will give our advisers more time with clients, while delivering a clearer and smoother experience for investors. For a firm of our size, gains in speed and accuracy flow straight through to our operations, helping us work more efficiently and with greater confidence as we continue to enhance our digital servicing.”

Moneyinfo will host a launch webinar in early 2026 to demonstrate the full journey and show firms how this integration supports efficiency, engagement, and compliance through connected digital processes.