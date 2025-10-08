Transact launches new app with intelliflo to simplify contributions and withdrawals

Transact is excited to introduce a new app developed in partnership with intelliflo. The app will make it easier for financial advisers to manage contributions and withdrawals. This latest integration builds on previous tools for account opening and fee reconciliation and is developed by Sprint Enterprise supported by its data hub FINIO.

The new app helps ensure that data stays consistent between Transact – where transactions are carried out – and intelliflo office, the practice management system advisers use for client reviews. It’s designed to reduce manual work and improve accuracy when reconciling contributions and withdrawals.

This launch reflects Transact’s ongoing commitment to working with leading technology providers to make advisers’ jobs simpler and more efficient. By creating a smoother, more connected experience across platforms, Transact continues to push innovation in the financial services space.

intelliflo, a cloud-based fintech company, currently supports around 28,000 users in the UK and Australia.

Tom Dunbar, CEO, Transact:

“This is another step forward for our integrations strategy designed to make financial planning easier. The app is currently available to a small number of firms and gives advisers a simple way to compare and reconcile data – without adding another layer of complexity. It doesn’t just highlight issues; it helps firms fix them.”

Nick Eatock – CEO , intelliflo:

“Good data is essential for accurate, compliant advice – but keeping contributions and withdrawals consistent across systems can be tough. That’s why we’re pleased to see this new app from Transact. It gives advisers a practical, integrated way to reconcile data within intelliflo office, helping improve client outcomes and making reviews smoother.”

“With this app, firms can spot mismatches in real time and take action before they cause problems in planning tools or compliance checks.”

Robin Bevan, CEO, Sprint Enterprise:

“This app is all about clarity. It gives advisers a way to quickly identify and resolve data issues – saving time and reducing the risk of making decisions based on incomplete information. The results of our research around data flows and the feedback from firms has been clear: they want better data in their CRM and a way to fix gaps. This app delivers exactly that.”