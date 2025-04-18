Triple Point and Noriker Power’s new £15 million debt facility accelerates UK & Ireland battery storage development

Triple Point, the purpose-led investment manager, and Noriker Power, a leading independent energy developer and integrator, have today announced a £15.0 million debt facility to support the development of battery energy storage systems (BESS) across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

The debt facility is the start of a new partnership between Triple Point and Noriker Power that will support the UK and Republic of Ireland in progressing the deployment of clean and secure energy systems. The funding will support Noriker Power’s advanced development pipeline, including the funding of key equipment on a number of Noriker Power’s ready-to-build assets, which, once operational, will be some of the largest battery storage projects on their respective energy grids.

Triple Point has now originated financing for over 17.7GW of UK battery and solar assets in development, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of debt capital for the UK energy transition.

Dr Marc Thomas, Managing Director at Noriker Power said:

“This facility is a major milestone for our business and a strong vote of confidence in our development pipeline. The backing from Triple Point enables us to move quickly on some of the most advanced battery storage projects in the UK and Ireland. These assets are vital to balancing the grid and unlocking more renewable energy. We’re delighted to be working with an investment partner that shares our long-term vision for a clean energy future.”

“Noriker Power has been at the forefront of BESS development in the UK since 2015, having developed and built over 350MW of utility-scale battery storage and hybrid energy facilities that support the UK grid. As a vertically integrated developer and service provider, Noriker Power works with stakeholders across the value chain to develop energy assets from inception through to revenue generation.”

Jessica Fisher, Senior Investment Manager at Triple Point said:

“We are proud to support Noriker Power in accelerating the deployment of critical battery storage infrastructure across the UK and Ireland. As a purpose-led investor, our focus is on high-impact projects that are essential to enabling a more flexible, resilient, and decarbonised energy system. This partnership reflects our commitment to financing the energy transition and delivering sustainable outcomes for communities and investors alike.

“Triple Point has an established track-record of originating unique debt financing for energy transition asset developers that support the renewable energy integration across the UK. We have now originated financing for the development of over 17.7 gigawatts (GW) of UK BESS and solar assets.”