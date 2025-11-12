Triple Point launches Funds Finance strategy to support mid-market Private Market sponsors with flexible capital solutions

Triple Point, a specialist investment manager with a 20-year track record in private markets, has launched its Funds Finance strategy. The move marks a significant expansion of its sponsor-level financing capabilities. The new offering includes NAV Financing, Subscription Line Facilities, and GP Financing to provide mid-market private markets funds with efficient access to capital throughout the fund lifecycle.

The launch is a strategic expansion of Triple Point’s support for private equity sponsors, building on its established operational lending to SMEs and MBOs. The Funds Finance strategy allows Triple Point to provide end-to-end capital solutions from asset level financing to fund-level liquidity, helping managers accelerate growth, enhance returns, and strengthen investor relationships.

To lead the initiative, Triple Point has appointed Adam Heaysman as Head of Funds Finance. With over 20 years of experience, Adam has built and led funds finance platforms at Raiffeisen Bank International and Alpha Group, with prior experience in the Funds Finance team at Lloyds. His track record includes structuring and executing NAV, GP, and Subscription Line facilities across more than200 facilities over the last 20 years.

Sean Brophy, Chief Commercial Officer for Private Markets at Triple Point, commented:

“We see a strong demand in Funds Finance, where mid-market sponsors need a responsive, aligned capital partner. Adam brings the pedigree, network and experience to drive this strategy forward, drawing on his deep understanding of private equity dynamics. With his appointment, we’re well placed to support clients seamlessly from financing portfolio companies to providing fund-level liquidity, and we’re excited to bring this capability to market.”

Adam Heaysman, Head of Funds Finance, added:

“Triple Point’s entry into Funds Finance is a natural progression of its private markets strategy, complementing its established product suite and building on a track record of supporting the mid-market for over a decade. Joining at this pivotal moment is incredibly exciting and we’re building a platform that offers fund managers flexible, relationship-led capital solutions, backed by the same depth of expertise and integrity that defines Triple Point’s approach.”