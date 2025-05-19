Triple Point launches IHT tool to support financial advisers

Triple Point, the purpose-led investment manager, has launched a new Inheritance Tax (IHT) calculator to support financial advisers and paraplanners following changes introduced in the Autumn Budget 2024*. The tool sits alongside a wider suite of resources designed to help advisers navigate the implications of recent and upcoming policy changes.

The calculator enables advisers to estimate their clients’ potential IHT liabilities ahead of the changes coming into effect in 2026 and 2027 and to explore strategies that could help mitigate them. Its clear, easy-to-use format supports estate planning conversations and helps advisers highlight the value of tax relief to their clients.

The tool, newly available to advisers and their clients, was developed in response to feedback from Triple Point’s ‘Beyond the Budget’ webinar – which 650 advisers signed up to – and reinforced by findings from its recent survey of over 200 UK-based financial intermediaries.

The results of the survey highlighted a clear demand for more educational resources and practical tools from providers following the Budget, with 90% of advisers stating that more clients now require IHT planning and 93% confirming that it has directly impacted the advice they provide.

Diana French, Retail Strategy Director at Triple Point, commented “Financial advisers are facing a significant uptick in demand for estate planning advice, but they’re also telling us that they want providers to do more than just outline the problem – they want tools and guidance that help them respond to it. That’s exactly what this calculator is designed to do. It’s part of our broader commitment to supporting advisers with practical, accessible resources that reflect the real conversations they’re having with clients every day.”

*Summary of upcoming changes to IHT rules announced in the Autumn Budget 2024: