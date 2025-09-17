Triple Point Private Credit strengthens support for The Electric Car Scheme with debt facility to accelerate EV adoption

Triple Point’s Private Credit team has expanded its funding relationship with The Electric Car Scheme, a UK-based EV salary sacrifice provider, through the arrangement of a newly structured revolving credit facility. The facility will enable investment for continued growth, product innovation, and strategic expansion.

The Electric Car Scheme enables employers to offer EV salary sacrifice schemes to their employees, helping drive the transition to low-carbon vehicles by making them significantly more affordable. The company has grown rapidly since starting in 2020, and currently serves thousands of employers, and hundreds of thousands of employees across the UK.

Both Triple Point and ECS are certified B Corporations, underscoring a values-aligned partnership focused on long-term sustainability and responsible practices. The company launched an innovative solution to support those who cannot charge their EV at home (The Charge Scheme) in 2024, and is planning to launch solutions to support the decarbonisation of Britain’s homes in the near future.

The newly structured debt facility builds on an earlier revolving credit facility and follows ECS’s successful Series A funding round in August 2024. ECS continue to deliver against their strategic plan, delivering a strong trading performance, underpinned by strategic investment in scaling operations and expanding its market footprint.

Sean Brophy, Chief Commercial Officer at Triple Point Private Credit, said:

“ECS aligns closely with our lending strategy, scaling a proven business model in a sector that reflects our values and long-term focus on sustainability. Their leadership team is well-regarded across the industry and actively contributes to shaping Government policy on EV adoption. We’ve built a strong, long-term relationship with ECS, and this facility reflects our confidence in their operational maturity and growth trajectory.”

Thom Groot, CEO of The Electric Car Scheme, said:

“Triple Point has been a valued long-term partner in our journey. Their understanding of our business and mission has helped us scale with confidence. As a fellow B Corp, their commitment to responsible finance aligns closely with our values, and we’re excited to continue building on this partnership as we expand our impact.”

Triple Point Private Credit originate flexible lending solutions to high-growth SMEs across a broad range of sectors. With over £500 million deployed to date, the team specialises in structuring tailored debt facilities that give businesses the financial leverage they need to grow with confidence, underpinned by a relationship-led approach and a commitment to long-term partnership.