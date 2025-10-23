Triple Point supports Wilson Partners with £35 million to accelerate growth strategy

Triple Point Private Credit announce the expansion of its long-standing partnership with Wilson Partners, a leading accountancy and corporate finance firm, through a £35 million committed acquisition facility (CAF). This facility will support Wilson Partners’ continued buy-and-build strategy as it targets a top 20 position in the UK accountancy rankings.

Triple Point first partnered with Wilson Partners in February 2023 with facilities since then increasing in line with the company’s strong financial performance, strategic acquisitions and growth plans, alongside sponsor Fordhouse.

Since the inception of the partnership, Wilson Partners has completed seven acquisitions. The business now employs over 350 people across the South of England and beyond with a clear focus on expanding its regional footprint and service offering.

The newest facility structure provides flexibility in supporting further acquisitions to support the company’s growth plans.

Dominic Reason, Head of SME Debt Finance at Triple Point:

“We are proud to deepen our relationship with Wilson Partners and their equity partner Fordhouse. This is a business with a clear strategy, a high-quality management team, and a proven track record of disciplined execution. Our latest facility is designed to support their continued growth and alignment with their ambitions.”

Adam Wardle, Director, Group M&A at Wilson Partners:

“Triple Point has been a responsive and collaborative partner throughout our journey. Their understanding of our strategy and ability to originate flexible capital has been instrumental in enabling us to scale at pace while maintaining our culture and client focus.

“The accountancy sector continues to see strong consolidation activity with private equity playing a pivotal role. We believe we are well-positioned to capitalise on this trend with a robust M&A pipeline and a disciplined approach to integration and value creation.”