Triple Point team supports Pelican Capital’s investment into Capacitas

Triple Point’s Private Credit team supported the provision of a senior loan to enable Private Equity firm Pelican Capital’s investment into Capacitas, a leading UK-based cloud optimisation consultancy.

Founded in 2002, Capacitas helps large corporate and private equity-backed companies to optimise their cloud infrastructure across performance, scalability and cost. Clients include Qualtrics, Cegid, JAGGAER and the portfolio companies of Silverlake and Cinven, achieving 4x the cost savings compared to conventional optimisation techniques. The company has achieved consistent growth and now generates more than 70% of its revenue from repeat clients.

Triple Point was introduced through Altenburg Advisory and selected for its strong existing relationship with Pelican Capital and its ability to move quickly and deliver with certainty.

James Lowe, Relationship Director, Leverage Finance at Triple Point, said:

“We’re pleased to support Pelican Capital on another high-quality opportunity. Capacitas is a strong business with a proven track record, clear growth potential and a highly committed leadership team. The structure of this deal reflects strong cash flow and meaningful alignment between stakeholders. We moved quickly to deliver a tailored solution with the certainty our partners expect.”

This transaction builds on the team’s track record of supporting private equity-backed businesses and sponsor-led acquisitions. The Private Credit team continues to originate tailored debt solutions with pace and purpose, connecting capital with businesses positioned for growth.

Elliot Vickerstaff, Investment Manager, from Pelican Capital said:

“This is a particularly exciting time to be investing in Capacitas. The business has carved out a clear niche in the market, and we believe it’s exceptionally well-positioned for the next phase of growth. We’re proud to be joining the journey and backing a team with real vision and capability.

“Having the right partner is crucial to getting deals like this done. Triple Point’s pragmatic and collaborative approach has made them a valuable partner throughout this transaction, and we’re pleased to be working alongside them to support the future of Capacitas.”