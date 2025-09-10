Triple Point Venture VCT launches £10m fundraise

Triple Point, the productive capital partner, has launched a new £10 million fundraise for the Triple Point Venture VCT plc (‘the VCT’), with an over-allotment facility of a further £20m.

The VCT has continued its strong fundraising momentum, securing £25.5m in 2025 following £18.9m in 2024 – more than a 70% increase on the £14.9m raised in 2023. This marks two consecutive years of record fundraises, reflecting strong investor demand and confidence in the VCT’s strategy of backing scalable, early-stage B2B companies.

The VCT provides investors with access to a high-growth portfolio of over 50 startups across 20 sectors. Notable examples include Paloma Health, where the VCT has supported multiple funding rounds as the company seeks to deliver high quality private healthcare that reduces NHS waiting lists, and Scan.com, which the VCT has backed through several funding rounds as it expanded into the German and US healthcare markets. Previous successes include Credit Kudos, acquired by Apple Inc. in 2022 at more than five times the VCT’s original investment price and integrated into Apple’s ‘Pay Later’ service.

The additional capital will allow the VCT to back a pipeline of ambitious new investments and provide follow-on funding to existing portfolio companies.

Seb Wallace, Head of Triple Point Ventures, commented: “Finding companies that make great VCT investments – backing founders with the discipline and vision to scale – is just the beginning.

“Over the past six years, the Triple Point Venture VCT portfolio has seen combined revenue growth increase from £4.2 million to £211 million by June 2025, creating an estimated 2,500 new jobs* in the process. The UK remains one of the most dynamic, business-friendly environments in Europe, and we believe the trends now emerging – particularly around AI and the next wave of platform innovation – are giving rise to some of the most interesting opportunities this decade.

“With this latest fundraise, we are well placed to continue connecting investors with the next generation of businesses at the heart of that growth.”

Jack Rose, Head of Distribution at Triple Point added;“Rising tax rates mean more people are looking for ways to plan more effectively, and VCTs are increasingly being used as a long-term planning tool rather than just a year-end solution. Advisers are recognising the value of integrating VCTs into the advice process earlier in the tax year, helping clients manage both earned and unearned income more efficiently.

“This new offer provides investors with the opportunity to support the growth of innovative UK businesses, while also accessing valuable tax reliefs that can play a vital role in financial planning.”

A link to the RNS on this announcement can be found here.

All figures sourced from Triple Point.

*Estimated new jobs figure based on portfolio company data cross-referenced with company reports.