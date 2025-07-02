Triple Point Ventures: new legislation risks damaging UK growth businesses

Meg Bratley

·

Unsplash 02/07/2025

Seb Wallace, Head of Triple Point Ventures and a founder himself, comments on new legislation that risks harming UK growth businesses by requiring small companies to publicly disclose profit and loss accounts.

“If the UK is serious about supporting growth and a competitive business environment, it’s important that legislation does not inadvertently hinder the innovation it seeks to promote. The latest implementation step of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act risks doing exactly that.

While reducing fraud is important, there is no clear evidence that making small companies’ P&L statements publicly available prevents fraud, whilst disclosing those for early-stage businesses could have unintended consequences. Prospective or actual clients of small businesses use such data to exert pricing pressure, undermining companies’ commercial viability, when they are at their most vulnerable.

The proposal risks discouraging entrepreneurship and accelerating the trend of UK-incorporated companies looking abroad. In jurisdictions such as Delaware, USA – arguably the most successful global hub for company formation – corporate accounts are deliberately not made public, which helps reinforce vibrant business growth.

While fraud is an important issue, this particular measure carries more downside than benefit, and could ultimately penalise young businesses at a time when growth should be prioritised.”  

Related Articles

Sign up to the IFA Newsletter

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, that fits perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast – listen to the latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.