Triple Point welcomes new Property leadership to support growth

Triple Point is delighted to announce the promotion of Philip Bird as Head of Property Origination and appointment of Victoria Baily as Head of Property Portfolio, reinforcing its focus to growing its property lending sector.

Philip will lead origination and set the strategic direction for the team, focusing on deepening relationships with SME developers and market intermediaries. He will also spearhead efforts to identify new market and sector opportunities for expansion.

Philip has specialised in the residential and commercial development finance sector, offering tailored funding solutions over the last 20-years. He is moving into the position after being a Director in the team for over a year having previously joined from United Trust Bank.

Victoria will oversee the property portfolio team, ensuring clients receive an exceptional experience and value beyond capital provision. She will play a pivotal role in shaping the team’s growth strategy and uncovering new market opportunities.

Victoria has nearly 20-years’ experience in the sector and was most previously Head of Portfolio Management for Specialist Mortgages and Bridging Finance at Hampshire Trust Bank.

Commenting on the appointments, Sean Brophy, Chief Commercial Officer said:

“Bringing Victoria and Phil into the business is an important step as we expand our property lending platform. Their experience and judgement will strengthen client relationships and support the growing demand for fast, flexible funding across our residential development loans and bridging finance offering. As we scale, our focus remains the same: backing strong teams, understanding the realities of housing delivery, and providing timely decisions that enable clients to get moving.”

Triple Point is investing heavily in its property team to support this next phase of growth. As part of this strategy, additional origination roles are now open for talented professionals looking to join a dynamic and expanding team.