TSB launches latest switching offer worth up to £310 in cash and rewards

From today, customers switching to a TSB Spend & Save or Spend & Save Plus current account can receive £100 upfront, and £90 in cashback in the first six months of opening, plus a choice of two rewards.

To be eligible, customers must switch to TSB using the Current Account Switch Service from 19 May 2025 and the switch must be complete by 19 July 2025. Customers will be able to apply through the TSB Mobile Banking app, the TSB website or in branch.

£100 switching bonus

To receive the £100 switching bonus, customers must log into the TSB Mobile Banking app and make at least five payments using the debit card on their account before 19 July 2025. The £100 bonus will be paid between 2 and 16 August 2025.

Triple Cashback

For the first six months, TSB is also offering customers the chance to earn triple cashback of £15 each month when they make at least 20 debit card payments in the calendar month. This means customers can earn a total of £90 and any cashback will be automatically paid in the next calendar month.

Choice of reward

If customers make 20 debit card payments in December 2025 and meet the conditions for the £100 switching bonus, they can choose a treat in January 2026 with two options including:

£120 voucher for a hotel of their choice

Access to 12 months of activity tickets for hundreds of UK attractions

Surina Somal, Everyday Banking Director at TSB said:

“We’re pleased to be able to reward new customers who choose to bank with TSB. With so many account features and benefits, TSB provides a range of options and support for customers to create healthy habits around their finances and build confidence with their money.”