Twenty7tec and Advise Wise partner to streamline later life lending access for advisers

Leading advice tech provider Twenty7tec has joined forces with later life lending platform Advise Wise to help brokers meet the growing demand from older borrowers.

The move comes as new data from Twenty7tec reveals that around one in seven (15.4%) first-time buyers are now over 40, with the number of those aged 51 and over buying their first home rising by 80% in the last five years (from 2.0% to 3.6%).

With more long-term mortgages being taken out in midlife and beyond, often extending into retirement, the need for flexible later life lending has never been more pressing.

By integrating Advise Wise’s equity release sourcing technology directly into Twenty7tec’s innovative sourcing solution, the exclusive partnership gives advisers streamlined access to a broad range of later life lending products, including lifetime mortgages. Advisers will also have the option to refer clients to Age Partnership, one of the UK’s leading equity release advice firms, and earn an average of £1,500 per completed case.

These features are available without the need to switch tools, and the integration comes at no additional cost for existing mortgage sourcing users.

“Later in life lending often comes with a unique set of challenges for both advisers and their clients.” said Nathan Reilly, Commercial Director at Twenty7tec.

“These range from non-standard properties and short leaseholds to income limitations and complex priorities such as inheritance planning or voluntary repayments, which can be time-consuming to research.

“In addition, product availability often varies depending on factors like age, property type or location. In many situations, traditional sourcing systems do not surface the right solutions, making it harder for brokers to offer timely, tailored advice.”

He continued: “That is exactly where this partnership adds real value. By embedding Advise Wise’s specialist sourcing into our sourcing engine, we are equipping advisers with faster access to later life products that are often harder to find.

“These include lifetime mortgages with inheritance protection, flexible repayment features, or enhanced terms based on health. For clients needing more tailored advice, the built-in referral route to Age Partnership ensures no opportunity is missed. It creates a smarter, more joined-up experience for advisers and a better outcome for their clients.”

Jonathan Thirkill, Founder of Advise Wise and Managing Director at Age Partnership, commented:

“This partnership represents a major milestone in our mission to bring later life lending into the mainstream. By embedding Advise Wise’s powerful equity release sourcing results directly into Twenty7tec’s platform, we’re making it easier for advisers to engage clients over 55 and deliver truly holistic advice.

“For clients who need specialist support, advisers can seamlessly refer them to Age Partnership directly from within Twenty7tec, without needing to re-key any customer details.”

He continued: “We believe this integration will encourage more advisers to consider lifetime mortgages as part of the advice process, ultimately leading to better outcomes for later life borrowers.”

Jim Boyd, Chief Executive Officer at the Equity Release Council commented:

“Initiatives such as these represent a significant step forward in developing a vibrant later life market. By integrating lifetime mortgages into standard residential mortgage sourcing, it aligns with the industry’s focus on breaking down barriers, supporting holistic advice, and ensuring consumers can consider all their options. This is a progressive and consumer-focused development that promotes best practice across the sector.”