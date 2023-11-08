Umii, SEIS/EIS Companies to Watch

As we enter the season for tax-efficient investment planning, here at GBI Magazine

we are showcasing the most innovative and ground-breaking companies backed by SEIS/EIS

funding this year. These companies are supported by a variety of leading fund advisers in the

UK, including Nova Growth Capital, who have selected some of the most exciting start-ups in

the Nova Cofoundery SEIS & EIS Fund.

First up we have Umii, a university-based networking app combating student loneliness and helping them to make friends at university. Almost half of UK students admit to feelings of being lonely during their time at university, with 1 in 6 saying they were unable to make lasting friendships.

Building friendships via conventional social media platforms like Facebook and Whatsapp can be difficult, but Umii is a simple and interactive solution that aims to help students to stay connected.

Umii sends students daily matches based on users’ similar interests and course types – helping even the less outgoing students to connect and build friendships. In fact, 62% of students said Umii helped them feel less lonely and isolated at university.

Umii is becoming a widely used tool in universities across the UK. To find out more about the SEIS & EIS Companies to Watch, please get in touch with Nova here and they will get in touch with further information and research.